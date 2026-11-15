BJP Leader Nitin Nabin Marks The Conclusion Of Chhath Puja Rituals

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 16 (ANI): BJP National President Nitin Nabin, accompanied by his wife Deepmala, performed the final rituals of Chhath Puja on Monday, offering 'arghya' to the rising Sun to mark the conclusion of the four-day festival. Speaking to reporters on the significance of the occasion, Nabin expressed his gratitude and prayers for the nation.

"I pray for the people of Bihar and the entire nation; may there be happiness and prosperity in everyone's life," Nabin said. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is not only advancing in terms of development but is also promoting its heritage and culture. This festival, so significant to Bihar, is celebrated every year with great strength and energy, embodying the spirit of discipline, purity, sanctity, and a commitment to cleanliness. I once again offer my salutations to Lord Bhaskar and Chhathi Maiya, praying that they continue to bestow upon us the energy needed to work throughout the year," he added.

Reflecting on the successful culmination of the festival, he said, "It is only through their blessings that we have been able to successfully conclude this four-day festival-a period marked by rigorous discipline and physical hardship. Furthermore, the message emanating from Bihar today-a message of cleanliness, purity, sanctity, and discipline-is reaching the entire nation and the world. Long live Chhath Mata; long live the culture of Bihar."

When questioned by reporters regarding the upcoming elections across several states, Nabin invoked the connection of 'Dharma' and 'Karma'. "I believe that when one worships the Divine, it should be done with a sincere and pure heart. It is often said that 'Karma' and 'Dharma' are distinct; yet, 'Dharma' provides the strength and energy to move forward with a positive perspective, while 'Karma' yields the results. So, having fulfilled my 'Dharma', I shall now focus on my 'Karma'," he said.

Deepmala, sharing her thoughts on the conclusion of the fast, offered a heartfelt prayer for the well-being of the community. "We pray to Chhathi Maiya, asking her to forgive any mistakes or oversights we may have made. Please accept our offerings, Maa, and look after everyone well-keep everyone healthy and happy... It is immensely significant for all of us," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the final and fourth day of Chhath Puja, saying the "divine" bestows blessings on all devotees observing the fast. "Today, the four-day ritual of the grand festival of Chhath concluded with the offering of prayers to the rising sun. This divine festival dedicated to nature witnessed a remarkable confluence of steadfast resolve and spiritual practice. I pray to Chhathi Maiya to bestow her blessings on all the devotees observing the fast, as well as on my family members across the country," PM Modi posted on X.

Political leaders participated in Chhath Puja celebrations across the country, as devotees offered 'arghya' to the rising Sun on the final day of the four-day festival. In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with his wife, participated in the Chhath Puja rituals and offered 'arghya' to the rising Sun. The Chief Minister said that he and his wife visit his Assembly constituency, Kunkuri, every year to celebrate the festival and seek blessings. In Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari offered morning 'arghya' to the rising Sun at Sonia Vihar Ghat on the final day of the festival. Devotees in scores have gathered at several ghats across the country, including in Patna, Delhi, Gorakhpur, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Ayodhya, to offer arghya to the rising Sun.

The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. On the second day, known as Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water. The fast is broken after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, usually comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. Thereafter, devotees observe a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without food or water. On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya. The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun at dawn. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast.