Security Forces Defuse Three Grenades Found in Baramulla District

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): Security forces safely defused three grenades found wrapped in a polythene bag in the Durhama area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

This development comes days after Baramulla Police apprehended a man and recovered two hand grenades from the Baderkoot forest area of Tangmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. The apprehended individual has been identified as Ghulam Jeelani Reshi, a resident of Baderkote, Tangmarg. The operation was conducted by Baramulla Police in coordination with CICT Ftr BSF, 2RR and CRPF during an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) in the forest area. According to the police, one hand grenade was recovered from the possession of the apprehended individual. Subsequently, acting on his disclosure, security forces recovered another concealed hand grenade from the forest. An FIR has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the recovered explosives, their intended use and possible links, as per the release. Baramulla Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the area and appreciated the coordinated efforts of all security forces involved in the operation. (ANI)