Akhilesh Yadav Says Winning Ability Will Decide Seat Sharing Formula

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said discussions with Congress on seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections will proceed, adding that the seat will go to whichever party is in a winning position. Speaking to reporters in Mainpuri on Sunday, Yadav said, "Our discussions with Congress party will proceed. We will discuss things in detail. I reiterate that both of us together will consider which party will win; whichever party is in a winning position will get that seat." Earlier, Yadav said preparations for seat-sharing, elections and the finalisation of candidates would be completed soon, noting that there was not much time left before the polls. The remarks come amid ongoing discussions between the Samajwadi Party and Congress over their electoral strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled to be held for all 403 constituencies. Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam had earlier said that the party had submitted a list of constituencies it wanted to contest to the Samajwadi Party and that discussions on seat-sharing would begin soon. He said both parties shared the objective of defeating the BJP in the state. Congress leader Abhishek Dutt also said the party's senior leaders and constituency in-charges had been holding detailed discussions on electoral preparations, including the seats to be contested, policies to be highlighted and issues to be raised against the ruling BJP government. Meanwhile, Yadav, addressing the PDA Dalit Mahasammelan in Agra on Sunday, accused the BJP of weakening the Constitution and alleged that the government's policies were undermining the rights and opportunities of Dalit and backward communities. He said the 'D' in the Samajwadi Party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) outreach now stood for 'Damdar Dalit', citing the participation and support of the Dalit community at the gathering. "The Constitution will be saved when the vote is saved. When the Constitution is saved, dignity will be saved. And the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is continuously working on how to weaken the Constitution," Yadav said. He also alleged that examination paper leaks and the closure of government schools in Uttar Pradesh were affecting students from backward communities and economically weaker sections. "More than 20 examination papers have been leaked, and those responsible are people within the government itself... The government is also restricting backward communities from accessing education. 26 thousand primary schools have been closed in Uttar Pradesh," he said. Yadav further accused the BJP government of corruption and alleged that departments across the state had witnessed "double corruption and double looting" during its 10 years in power. (ANI)