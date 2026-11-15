Nirji Ventures Launches Asia Semiconductor Alliance

To bring together semiconductor companies, research institutions, workforce partners, and investors to develop cross-border projects across Asia Pacific.

- Aditya Joshi

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nirji Ventures today announced the launch of the Asia Semiconductor Alliance, a not-for-profit industry initiative that helps companies and institutions across Asia Pacific find partners and develop cross-border semiconductor projects. Organizations can now express interest in founding membership or submit a specific collaboration proposal through the Alliance website.

The Alliance will organize its work around practical industry needs. A chip designer can propose a packaging and test pilot. A manufacturer can seek a second source or a local service partner. An employer and a training institution can define the skills technicians need to run a new production line and develop a training cohort around those roles.

National semiconductor associations play an important role in representing their members, developing local talent, and connecting companies within their markets. The Asia Semiconductor Alliance is designed to complement that work when a project needs partners in several markets. A chip designer may need a packaging partner in one market and a test partner in another. The Alliance gives companies and industry associations a way to bring those teams together around a specific requirement and agree on what each needs to do for the project to move forward.

“Asia Pacific has capabilities across the semiconductor value chain. The hard part for many companies is finding the right partner in another market and agreeing on a first step,” said Sanjay Pandit, Group CEO of Nirji Ventures.“We're asking prospective founding members to bring one concrete opportunity. Tell us what you can offer, who you need to work with, or what you want to test together.”

The Asia Semiconductor Industry Association will focus on Four areas for collaboration:

1. Supplier qualification and market entry. Help buyers and suppliers find each other across markets and identify the evidence needed to start a qualification review.

2. Packaging and test. Bring chip designers, electronics manufacturers, and assembly and test providers together around a defined product requirement or pilot.

3. Talent and workforce readiness. Connect employers with universities and training providers to develop training and assessment for specific semiconductor roles.

4. Research and commercialization. Connect research teams with companies and investors that can help validate promising technologies in industrial settings and assess routes to market.

How the Alliance will work

Nirji Ventures will convene the Alliance and run its secretariat. The team will review applications, coordinate working groups, and arrange introductions with the consent of both parties. Where members share a specific goal, the secretariat will help them form a small project group to define the scope and agree on a first decision. Participating organizations will agree project terms directly.

The Alliance's charter sets out its commitments to industry neutrality, confidentiality, and fair competition. The Alliance will share non-confidential findings on practical barriers to cross-border collaboration so the wider industry can benefit from the work.

Invitation to prospective founding members

The Alliance welcomes interest from chip designers, foundries, assembly and test providers, equipment and materials suppliers, electronics manufacturers, universities, research institutions, training providers, industry associations, and investors across Asia Pacific.

Founding membership is by invitation following review. Organizations can submit a short, non-confidential description of the capability they offer, the partner they seek, or the project they want to advance. Those with a specific project can choose“Propose a collaboration” and describe the market, the capability or partner they need, and the first decision they want to reach.

Express interest or propose a collaboration at .

About Nirji Ventures

Nirji Ventures is an operator-led group headquartered in Singapore. Through Nirji Capital, NirjiX, StyleBuddy, and Nirji Semicon, the group invests in, advises, and builds businesses. Its vision is to build a more connected Asia Pacific.

Media enquiries

Aditya Joshi

President, Nirji Ventures

...

+65 91809655

Siddharth pandit

Nirji Ventures Pte Ltd

+65 8695 7136

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