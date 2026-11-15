MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday participated in the concluding rituals of Chhath Puja at ITO Ghat, joining a large gathering of devotees to offer prayers to the rising Sun on the final day of the four-day festival.

The Chief Minister performed the sacred ritual of Usha Arghya and offered prayers to Chhathi Maiya, seeking blessings for happiness, prosperity and well-being for people across the country, particularly the residents of Delhi.

Devotees in large numbers gathered at Chhath ghats, riverbanks and ponds across the country early on Monday to perform the final rituals of the festival. The celebrations culminated with Usha Arghya, the traditional offering made to the rising Sun.

Speaking to reporters at the ghat, CM Gupta said she had prayed to Chhathi Maiya to shower her blessings on everyone and bring happiness and prosperity to families.

"I was praying to Maa Chhathi Maiya to keep her immense blessings upon all of us, so that happiness and prosperity come into everyone's family, everyone moves forward and progresses in their lives, and our country, India and all its citizens always move forward in this country with happiness, live their lives, and stay united with their families," she said.

Emphasising the importance of preserving cultural heritage alongside development, the Chief Minister said that traditions and customs must continue to be upheld while the country progresses.

"Today, I would like to say to all my brothers and sisters from Purvanchal that we tried to ensure this grand festival of Chhath is celebrated with great divinity and grandeur. If there has been any mistake or shortcoming on our part, please forgive us. Next time, I will strive to make even better arrangements than this," she added.

Usha Arghya is one of the most significant rituals of Chhath Puja. The festival involves worshipping both the setting and the rising Sun. While Sandhya Arghya, performed on Sunday evening, is an expression of gratitude to the setting Sun, Usha Arghya on Monday symbolises welcoming the new dawn and paying homage to the energy of the rising Sun.

Devotees reached the banks of rivers, ponds and other water bodies early in the morning to offer prayers to Lord Surya. The rituals will be followed by the worship of Chhathi Maiya and the breaking of the fast, marking the completion of the four-day festival.

According to religious beliefs, offering prayers to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya on this day is considered auspicious and is believed to bring happiness, prosperity and good health to the family.

Earlier, on Sunday, CM Gupta had visited the Yamuna riverbank in Sonia Vihar to participate in the Chhath celebrations and offer prayers to the setting Sun. She performed Sandhya Arghya and sought Chhathi Maiya's blessings for the happiness, prosperity and good health of the people of Delhi.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inspected Chhath ghats along the Yamuna while travelling by boat. She interacted with devotees gathered at the riverbank and extended her greetings to them on the occasion of the festival.