MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 16 (IANS) South Korean stocks dipped more than 2 per cent on Monday, led by heavy foreign selling of technology shares amid renewed concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

After opening 0.28 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) briefly turned positive before extending its losses, falling 109.57 points, or 2.07 percent, to 5,180.96 as of 11:20 a.m.

The sell-off followed a sharp plunge in the KOSPI on Friday amid uncertainty over the future of the global AI ecosystem following Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's departure from the company. Huang has played a pivotal role in driving the current AI boom, reports Yonhap news agency.

KOSPI heavyweights traded lower. Top market cap Samsung Electronics fell 2.67 percent, and chip giant SK hynix plunged 4.28 percent.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics decreased 5.96 percent, and SK Square, the parent of SK hynix, dipped 7.02 percent.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 1.11 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,335.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 2.4 won from the previous session's close.

Meanwhile, South Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products rose at the sharpest pace on record from a year earlier in October, data showed, driven by the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Outbound shipments of ICT products came to US$70.35 billion in October, more than tripling from $23.29 billion a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The figure also marked the second-highest monthly total on record, just below the $75.1 billion posted in September.

The report also showed ICT exports accounted for 61 percent of the country's total outbound shipments of $115.28 billion in October, with the proportion remaining above 60 percent for three consecutive months.

-IANS

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