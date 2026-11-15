Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 16: Check Precious Metals Prices In Major Cities
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver 999 (1 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,25,437
|Rs 1,36,840
|Rs 1,76,660
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,25,657
|Rs 1,37,080
|Rs 1,76,970
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,25,492
|Rs 1,36,900
|Rs 1,76,730
|Chennai
|Rs 1,26,023
|Rs 1,37,480
|Rs 1,77,480
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,25,758
|Rs 1,37,190
|Rs 1,77,110
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,25,858
|Rs 1,37,300
|Rs 1,77,250
bullion prices are not identical throughout the country. Local bullion associations determine city-level rates, and differences can arise from state and local taxes, transportation and logistics expenses. The published figures may be revised more than once as international market conditions change. Buyers should therefore note the update time shown on the relevant city page when checking prices.
Gold purity is an important consideration when comparing prices. 24-karat gold is listed as 99.99 per cent pure and is commonly identified as 999 gold, while 22-karat gold is 91.67 per cent pure and is also known as 916 gold. Silver is shown in the 999 fine category, which represents 99.99 per cent purity. These purity grades help buyers understand what each listed rate represents before making a purchase.
Jewellery bills may also include making charges, applicable taxes and other retailer-specific costs.
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