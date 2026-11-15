Allu Arjun praised Dulquer Salmaan for his humble nature, saying that despite being megastar Mammootty's son, he remains grounded. His remarks at the 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' pre-release event caught attention.

Many Tamil heroes have earned a huge craze in the Telugu industry. But actors from the Malayalam industry becoming popular in Telugu are quite rare. Dulquer Salmaan is one among them. His Telugu movies like Mahanati, Sita Ramam, and Lucky Baskhar became super hits. Dulquer's upcoming Telugu movie 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' is getting ready for a grand release on November 20.

Against this backdrop, makers organized a grand pre-release event on November 15. Icon Star Allu Arjun attended as the chief guest. During the event, Allu Arjun made interesting remarks about Dulquer Salmaan. "I really like the films Dulquer Salmaan does. His script selection is very good. His list of hit films in Telugu is growing," Bunny said.

"Dulquer is the son of Kerala's big megastar Mammootty garu. You all know that. But he stays very humble. Even though he is a star kid, he never shows that feeling," Bunny commented interestingly.

"When my father Allu Aravind garu returned home from the 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' shooting, he would tell me a few things. If my father watches the film rushes, he gives his genuine opinion. I saw him being very excited about this film. He never seemed that excited even for my movies," Bunny joked.