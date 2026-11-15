MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Sales on Iran's Commodity Exchange increased by 14% in value, while declining by 1.12% in volume during the past Iranian week (from November 7 through November 13) compared to the previous week (from October 31 through November 6).

According to Trend 's analysis of statistical data from Iran's Commodity Exchange, a total of 3.1 million tons of goods worth 1.56 quadrillion rials (about $818 million) were sold on the exchange last week. By comparison, 3.14 million tons of goods worth 1.37 quadrillion rials (nearly $718 million) were sold on the Commodity Exchange during the previous week.

Last week, 2.55 million tons of industrial and mining products worth 1.07 quadrillion rials (approximately $560 million) were sold on the Commodity Exchange.

During the same period, 226,000 tons of oil and petrochemical products worth about 341 trillion rials (roughly $178 million) were sold on the exchange.

Last week, 309,000 tons of goods worth 135 trillion rials (around $70.7 million) were sold in the Kish export section of the Commodity Exchange.

Meanwhile, 12,800 tons of goods worth 16.7 trillion rials (nearly $8.7 million) were sold in the exchange's sub-market section.

Since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2026), a total of 97.7 million tons of goods worth approximately 33.9 quadrillion rials (around $17.6 billion) have been sold on Iran's Commodity Exchange.

Compared to the corresponding period last year, sales increased by 111% in value and 1.4% in volume. During the same period last year, 96.3 million tons of goods worth 16 quadrillion rials (approximately $8.37 billion) were sold on the Commodity Exchange.

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.