West Bengal could experience another spell of changing weather conditions as a fresh cyclonic system develops over the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a depression has formed over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify in the coming days.

The system is expected to move north-northwestwards and develop into a cyclonic storm on November 16. It may further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by November 17.

The depression was located approximately 860 km east-southeast of Chennai, 1,040 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 1,160 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha, according to the weather department.

However, meteorologists have not yet established the system's exact movement or potential landfall location. Different weather models are indicating different possible tracks, making it difficult to predict which coastal areas could face the strongest impact.

Wind speeds could increase significantly as the system intensifies. Once it develops into a cyclone, sustained winds of 60-85 kmph are possible, while a severe cyclone could bring winds of 85-95 kmph, with gusts reaching 105 kmph.

Kolkata, Howrah and Several South Bengal Districts May Receive Rain

Although the developing weather system has raised concerns, South Bengal is not expected to experience immediate rainfall. The weather is likely to remain predominantly dry initially, but conditions could change from November 18.

According to the latest weather forecasts, several districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram, may receive rainfall.

The IMD has indicated the possibility of rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal between November 18 and 20. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places on November 19 and 20.

Coastal districts such as East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas could experience comparatively intense rainfall. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely in some areas.

Meanwhile, North Bengal is expected to remain largely dry initially. Districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Malda and both North and South Dinajpur are unlikely to experience significant rainfall in the immediate forecast period.

Residents across the state should continue monitoring weather updates as the cyclone's movement could influence the eventual distribution and intensity of rainfall.

When Will Winter Arrive in Bengal? Temperature May Rise Before Cooling

The developing cyclonic system could further complicate the arrival of winter in West Bengal. While residents are already experiencing relatively cooler mornings and nights in some areas, the expected rainfall and changing wind patterns could interrupt the gradual transition towards winter.

According to the weather department, temperatures in South Bengal districts are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next three days. However, temperatures could increase by around 2-3 degrees Celsius over the following two days.

This temporary rise could make conditions feel warmer, particularly during the daytime. The possibility of rainfall and cloudy skies could also influence how temperatures change across different districts.

The situation in North Bengal is somewhat different, with hill districts likely to experience a noticeable chill, especially during early mornings and nighttime hours.

For now, there is no definite timeline for the arrival of sustained winter conditions across Bengal. The developing system over the Bay of Bengal remains an important factor, and the actual impact will depend on its intensity, direction and eventual movement.

The weather department has also advised fishermen to return to the coast by November 15 and avoid venturing into the affected sea areas as conditions are expected to deteriorate.