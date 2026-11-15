JSPS Special Research Fellow (RPD), Specially Appointed Researcher, Osaka University

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I am a JSPS Research Fellow (RPD) at The University of Osaka, Japan, with a PhD in Biotechnology. My research background includes environmental toxicology, molecular biology, microbial bioprocessing, and life cycle assessment.

My current research focuses on developing more sustainable approaches to protein production. I am particularly interested in how biotechnology can contribute to environmental sustainability and more responsible use of resources.

Beyond my laboratory research, I am also interested in science policy, research environments, and how scientific discoveries can benefit society.

–present Postdoctoral Researcher, Osaka University

2021 Osaka University, Biotechnology

ExperienceEducationHonours

Best Student Paper Award 2022 (from Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry)