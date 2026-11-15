MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Revenue and expenditure forecasts in Azerbaijan's 2027 state budget have been significantly revised compared to the figures included in budget packages prepared in previous years.

The information is reflected in the opinion issued by the Chamber of Accounts on the draft law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027."

According to the document, the parameters of the state budget for 2027 were determined four times in the budget packages for 2024–2026. Three of these forecasts were reflected in the initial budget packages for the respective years, while the fourth was included in documents submitted during the revision of the 2024 state budget.

The Chamber of Accounts' analysis showed that the revenue and expenditure figures projected for 2027 in previous budget packages differ from those in the current budget package.

Specifically, compared to the budget packages of previous years, revenue forecasts in the 2027 budget package were revised by 0.1–2.2 billion manat ($58.8 million–$1.29 billion), while expenditure forecasts were adjusted by 0.2–2.7 billion manat ($118 million–$1.59 billion). These changes also affected the size of the state budget deficit in different years.

The chamber noted that the differences between forecast indicators for the same year presented in various budget packages have been narrowing.

According to the analysis, approximately 77.9% of the 2.7 billion manat ($1.59 billion) change in state budget expenditures compared to the 2024 budget package was accounted for by the "Defense and national security" section.

Changes in other areas covered by the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) were relatively limited. In particular, expenditures under the "Education" section in the 2027 budget package were projected to be 7.3% lower than in the 2024 budget package. Meanwhile, expenditures on "Agriculture" were projected to increase by 20.4%, while those on "Environmental protection" were set to rise by 6.9%.

The Chamber of Accounts emphasized that various factors, ranging from changes in macroeconomic indicators to external shocks in the global economy, affect budget forecasts. Therefore, anticipating such changes and planning preventive measures are essential for maintaining the state's fiscal sustainability and economic stability over the medium term.

The opinion notes that defining the country's socio-economic development concept, strategic goals, and future state commitments in advance is crucial to the effectiveness of medium-term budget planning.

According to the chamber, international financial institutions consider the absence of, or keeping to a minimum, deviations in macroeconomic and budget forecasts to be one of the key conditions for implementing medium-term expenditure framework reforms and transitioning to a performance-based budgeting mechanism.