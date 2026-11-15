MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 16 (IANS) The practice of stubble burning after the paddy harvest continues across Punjab, as the state recorded 5,972 such incidents so far, according to the latest report of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

This comes at a time when North India continues to grapple with severe levels of pollution.

The report, covering the period up to Sunday, stated that 5,616 farm sites had been inspected across the state, with physical verification confirming stubble burning at 2,478 locations.

As part of the enforcement measures, environmental compensation (EC) has been imposed in 2,219 cases. A total penalty of Rs 1,11,85,000 has been levied, of which Rs 40,55,000 has been recovered so far, officials said.

The authorities have also registered 1,859 FIRs under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while adverse 'red entries' have been recorded in land records in 2,046 cases.

Among the districts, Ferozepur has reported the highest number of stubble-burning incidents at 817, followed by Tarn Taran with 700 cases and Sangrur with 689. Patiala district has recorded 396 incidents during the period under review.

The district-wise data for Patiala shows that 360 farm sites were inspected out of the 396 reported incidents. Physical verification confirmed stubble burning at 227 locations, while environmental compensation was imposed in 167 cases.

The total compensation levied in Patiala stands at Rs 8.4 lakh, of which Rs 3.1 lakh has been recovered so far. The district has also registered 219 FIRs in connection with stubble-burning incidents, while 'red entries', indicating adverse remarks in land records, have been made in 140 cases.

In addition, the authorities have issued 390 show-cause notices in Patiala as part of the action taken against those found violating the prescribed norms.

The report also stated that 264 farm sites were inspected as part of the monitoring and enforcement drive across Punjab, but officials from the Punjab Pollution Control Board found no evidence of stubble burning at these locations.

It further highlighted variations among districts in the recovery of environmental compensation, indicating differences in the progress of enforcement and collection measures across the state.

Meanwhile, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against supervisory officials in 35 cases across Punjab under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act, according to the report.

However, no charge-sheets have been issued, and no suspensions have been ordered against nodal or supervisory officials so far, with the figures for both categories remaining at zero.