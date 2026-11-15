Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 16: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
State taxes are another major reason motorists pay different amounts for petrol and diesel across the country. Value-added tax and other local levies vary from state to state, creating differences even when international crude oil trends are similar. Dealer commissions, transportation expenses and local regulations also contribute to the final retail price at fuel stations.
For consumers, checking the latest rates before refuelling can help with travel budgeting, especially for people who commute long distances or operate vehicles for work. Even when prices do not change significantly from one day to the next, checking the current city rate helps avoid outdated figures. Motorists should remember that prices can differ between cities within the same state because of local taxes and distribution costs.
Consumers should verify the applicable price at their nearest fuel station before filling up, as retail rates are subject to revision and may vary by location.
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