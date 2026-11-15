Tokyo Art Gallery's new website features approximately 1,100 artworks from Japan. Interior visualization featuring“perennial” by Yoshimi Tsunemi.

Interior visualization featuring“Time” by Yoka Hirano in a traditional Japanese room, reflecting Tokyo Art Gallery's vision of bringing art into everyday life.

“Hidden Lake Overlook” by Yuki brings vibrant mountain scenery into a warm log-cabin interior, reflecting Tokyo Art Gallery's vision of bringing art into everyday life.

Bringing Art from Japan to the World

The online catalog invites audiences worldwide to discover art for everyday living ahead of the Shibuya gallerys planned opening in late November 2026.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- APAMAN Co., Ltd., the company behind Japan's Apamanshop rental housing brand, today announced the launch of the official website for Tokyo Art Gallery (TAG), featuring an online catalog of approximately 1,100 artworks from Japan.

TAG is operated by GAPADVISORS Co., Ltd., a company within the same corporate group as APAMAN. Its physical gallery in Tokyo's Shibuya district is planned to open in late November 2026. Through its website and forthcoming gallery space, TAG aims to connect artists with audiences worldwide and encourage people to make art part of everyday life.

Explore the gallery:#en

Discover Art That Speaks to You

The website presents a range of subjects and styles, including abstract works, landscapes, portraits, and animal-themed art. Visitors can browse artwork images, titles, and artist names, search by title or artist, and filter works by theme.

TAG invites both first-time art buyers and collectors to begin with their personal response to a work: a color that catches the eye, a landscape that brings back a memory, or an image that becomes more compelling over time. Its approach centers on the experience of choosing art and living with it, while creating opportunities to discover the artists behind the work.

Where available, the website displays indicative prices in U.S. dollars. For current pricing, artwork availability, and purchase arrangements, contact....

Artworks at Tokyo Art Gallery are provided and curated by Casie (Kyoto Art Gallery).

Experience Art in Shibuya

Planned to open in late November 2026, the gallery will occupy the seventh floor of Shibuya BEAM, approximately a five-minute walk from Shibuya Station.

Visitors will be able to view and purchase artworks at the gallery. Seeing a work in person offers an opportunity to appreciate its scale, texture, and color before deciding whether to make it part of their home.

Admission will be free, with no reservation required. The exact opening date will be announced on the official website.

Interior visualization featuring“Hidden Lake Overlook” by Yuki in a warm log-cabin setting, showing how art can bring vibrant mountain scenery into everyday living spaces.

Connecting Art, Artists and Everyday Life

TAG aims to bring art from Japan to people beyond the gallery walls. By connecting artists with people who choose to live with their work, it seeks to support artistic practice and the creation of new work.

The gallery is also accepting artist submissions through its website. Submitted artist and artwork information is reviewed for potential exhibition and sales opportunities.

Artist registration: artist

For APAMAN, introducing this initiative builds on Apamanshop's connection to homes and everyday living by helping people discover how art can become part of the spaces they make their own.

Gallery Information

Name: Tokyo Art Gallery (TAG)

Planned opening: Late November 2026; exact date to be announced

Address: Shibuya BEAM, 7th Floor, 31-2 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0042, Japan

Access: Approximately a five-minute walk from Shibuya Station

Hours after opening: 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Japan Standard Time

Closures: Year-end and New Year holidays; additional temporary closures may occur

Admission: Free; no reservation required

Purchase inquiries:...

Operator: GAPADVISORS Co., Ltd.

Artwork provision and curation: Casie (Kyoto Art Gallery)

Website:

Instagram: art

The approximately 1,100-work figure refers to the online catalog as of November 16, 2026, rather than the number of works on display at the physical gallery. Artwork availability is subject to change.

※Artworks at Tokyo Art Gallery are provided and curated by Casie (Kyoto Art Gallery).

About Tokyo Art Gallery

Tokyo Art Gallery is an art gallery operated by GAPADVISORS Co., Ltd., with a physical space planned to open in Shibuya, Tokyo, in late November 2026. Through its website and forthcoming gallery space, TAG aims to connect art from Japan with a wider audience, encourage the enjoyment of art in everyday life, and create opportunities for artists to reach people who value their work.

About APAMAN and Apamanshop

APAMAN Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company whose real estate businesses include the Apamanshop rental housing brokerage franchise, corporate housing services, property management, and rental brokerage.

Company information:

Media Contact

APAMAN Co., Ltd. Public Relations Department

Email:...

Artwork and Purchase Inquiries

Tokyo Art Gallery

Email:...

Public Relations Department

APAMAN Co., Ltd.

...

+81 70-4357-4778

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