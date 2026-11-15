MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 16 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a two-day core group meeting in Mathura, starting Monday, as part of its preparations and strategy-building for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

BJP President Nitin Nabin and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary, State In-charge Vinod Tawde and several other senior party leaders are also expected to attend the meeting.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Organisation General Secretary Dharampal Singh, will also participate.

Other members of the BJP core group are expected to be present as well.

According to sources, BJP Chief Nitin Nabin may join the meeting on November 17.

The discussions will primarily focus on the party's electoral strategy, strengthening the organisational structure, and assessing the party's position across Uttar Pradesh.

Special emphasis is likely to be placed on western Uttar Pradesh and the politically significant region of Braj.

Following this meeting, the BJP is expected to intensify its election campaign across the state.

Earlier this month, Nitin Nabin had held an important meeting with former party office-bearers during his visit to Gorakhpur to review organisational and election preparations. Chief Minister Adityanath, State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary, and other senior leaders were also present at that meeting.