Chhath Puja Concludes as Devotees Offer Morning Arghya Across India

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Devotees gathered at various ghats across various parts of the country on Monday morning to offer 'arghya' to the rising Sun on the final day of Chhath Puja. In Bihar's Patna, devotees assembled at Meenar Ghat to offer arghya to the rising Sun.

In Delhi, devotees gathered at multiple locations, including Hathi Ghat, Kalindi Kunj, ITO and Sonia Vihar, to perform the concluding morning ritual. In Uttar Pradesh, devotees gathered at Chhath Ghat at Bhim Sarovar in the Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur to offer prayers to the rising Sun. In Ayodhya, devotees assembled at Sarayu Ghat for the final-day ritual. Similar scenes were witnessed in Chandigarh, where devotees gathered at Chhath Ghat to offer arghya. In West Bengal's Kolkata, devotees gathered at Kadamtala Ghat along the Hooghly River to offer arghya to the rising Sun.

The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. On the second day, known as Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water. The fast is broken after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, usually comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. Thereafter, devotees observe a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without food or water. On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya. The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun at dawn. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families. This year, Chhath Puja is beginning with Nahay Khay on November 13. The festival will continue with Kharna on November 14, followed by Sandhya Arghya on November 15, when devotees will offer prayers to the setting Sun. The celebrations will conclude with Usha Arghya on November 16, as devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. (ANI)