PM Modi Extends Greetings as Chhath Puja Concludes Across the Nation

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the final and fourth day of Chhath Puja, saying the "divine" bestows blessings on all devotees observing the fast. "Today, the four-day ritual of the grand festival of Chhath concluded with the offering of prayers to the rising sun. This divine festival dedicated to nature witnessed a remarkable confluence of steadfast resolve and spiritual practice. I pray to Chhathi Maiya to bestow her blessings on all the devotees observing the fast, as well as on my family members across the country," PM Modi posted on X.

Political leaders participated in Chhath Puja celebrations across the country, as devotees offered 'arghya' to the rising Sun on the final day of the four-day festival. In Bihar's Patna, BJP National President Nitin Nabin was seen carrying a 'daura' on his head as his wife, Deepmala, performed Chhath Puja rituals on the final day of the festival. In Munger, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary arrived at a ghat to perform the morning 'arghya' rituals and offered prayers to the rising Sun.

In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with his wife, participated in the Chhath Puja rituals and offered 'arghya' to the rising Sun. The Chief Minister said that he and his wife visit his Assembly constituency, Kunkuri, every year to celebrate the festival and seek blessings. Describing the occasion as auspicious, Sai said that they had arrived to offer prayers to the Sun God and seek the blessings of devotees, particularly women observing the fast.

"Today is a truly auspicious occasion. As we do every year, my wife and I have arrived here in my assembly constituency, Kunkuri, to mark the great festival of Chhath. We come here annually to offer 'arghya' to the rising Sun God and to seek the blessings of all, especially the mothers and women who are observing the 'vrat' (fast)," the Chhattisgarh CM told reporters.

Sai also said that a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Chhath Ghat was being held and that funds had been sanctioned to develop the facility and provide better amenities for women observing the fast. "Today, we are performing the 'bhumi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) for the Chhath Ghat. It will be properly constructed, providing better facilities for the women observing the fast; funds have been sanctioned for this purpose," he said.

In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, BJP MP Ravi Kishan performed the morning 'arghya' ritual at Bhim Sarovar in the Gorakhnath Temple premises. Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kishan said that the blessings of Chhathi Maiya were incredible and expressed happiness at seeing mothers and sisters offering prayers during the festival. He also extended his greetings to devotees observing the rituals across the world. "Chhath Maiya's blessings are incredible. It feels good to see mothers and sisters offering prayers. The Sun will rise, and we will receive blessings. Everyone across the world is devoted to the festival. I congratulate them," Kishan said.

In Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari offered morning 'arghya' to the rising Sun at Sonia Vihar Ghat on the final day of the festival. Devotees in scores have gathered at several ghats across the country, including in Patna, Delhi, Gorakhpur, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Ayodhya, to offer arghya to the rising Sun. (ANI)