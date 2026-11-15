MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Private schools in Dubai will have to report students who miss five consecutive school days without a valid reason or whose unexplained absences add up to 10 per cent of the total school days in a term.

The requirement is part of a new safeguarding framework introduced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), which places greater emphasis on tracking student attendance as a way of identifying potential risks to children's safety and wellbeing.

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But what exactly do the new rules require schools to do? When should parents be contacted, and what happens if a student goes missing during the school day?

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Here is a breakdown of the key requirements.

1. When must schools report student absences?

Schools must notify KHDA when a student reaches either of two attendance thresholds:

Five consecutive school days: When a student is absent for five school days in a row without a valid reason. 10 per cent of a term: When unexplained absences, even if spread across the term, add up to 10 per cent of the total school days.

Schools must report cases as soon as either threshold is reached. This means they cannot wait until the end of the term to flag a pattern of repeated absences.

Importantly, the framework does not require schools to wait for these limits to be crossed if they have an immediate concern about a child's safety. Any suspected safeguarding risk must be addressed without delay.

Schools are required to have written attendance policies and reliable systems to record student attendance every day.

These records can be maintained digitally or on paper but must be accurate and updated during the school day. Schools must also monitor attendance and punctuality across all educational phases to identify recurring patterns.

If a student is repeatedly absent, schools must:

Contact parents, guardians or custodians of students below 18 years of age. Contact students directly if they are aged 18 or above. Parents or guardians may be involved with the student's consent or where there is a risk of harm. Document all communication and agreed follow-up actions. Refer concerns to the school's Child Protection Coordinator or Designated Safeguarding Lead (CPC/DSL).

The safeguarding lead is responsible for assessing the circumstances and deciding what action is needed.

Yes. The framework encourages schools to consider whether repeated absences are accompanied by other warning signs.

These could include sudden changes in a student's behaviour, declining academic performance or concerns about their overall wellbeing.

Schools are also encouraged to introduce additional support measures, including mentoring, pastoral care and dedicated attendance leads.

Where absences are linked to wider family or social difficulties, schools may work with external agencies to help address the underlying issues.

The aim is to identify students who may need support rather than simply treat repeated absence as a disciplinary matter.

The framework also requires schools to account for students throughout the school day, not just when they are inside classrooms.

This includes monitoring their whereabouts during breaks, transitions between lessons and other periods when they may be outside supervised learning areas.

Schools must have a written protocol explaining how staff should respond if a student cannot be accounted for. This must clearly establish staff responsibilities, notification procedures and escalation channels.

For instance, if a student does not return to class or a supervised area as expected, staff must act promptly rather than assume the child is elsewhere on campus.

Repeated or unusual patterns of temporary absence, such as frequent visits to the bathroom or school clinic, must also be flagged to the safeguarding lead if they could indicate a potential risk.

Yes. The framework calls for additional monitoring and supervision of students of determination and those identified as vulnerable.

However, schools must ensure that supervision is proportionate to the identified risk and does not compromise students' basic rights.

These include access to toilets, medical care, food, water and prayer.

The intention is to strengthen protection while ensuring that monitoring arrangements remain appropriate and respectful of students' needs.

Schools must respond immediately to missing-student incidents, document what happened and escalate the matter through established safeguarding procedures.

Depending on the circumstances, this includes informing:

The Child Protection Coordinator or Designated Safeguarding Lead. Senior school management. Parents or guardians. Relevant authorities, in line with Dubai's applicable safeguarding requirements.

Schools must also periodically test and review their missing-learner protocols, recording findings and identifying any changes needed to improve their response.

The framework recommends closer coordination between safeguarding, security and facilities teams. Appropriate technology, including electronic registration systems, can also help schools identify when a student is unaccounted for and respond quickly.

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