MENAFN - UkrinForm) Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Prince Harry has visited the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games in Lviv! He personally supported our warriors during the wheelchair rugby competition,” the regional governor wrote.

He noted that the visit was particularly moving because Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014. Now he has come to Ukraine to stand alongside Ukrainian defenders, for whom sport has become an important part of recovery after injuries.

According to Kozytskyi, around 500 participants from across Ukraine registered for this year's All-Ukrainian Invictus Games in Lviv. Based on the competition results, a team of 60 veterans and service members will be selected to represent Ukraine at the international Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.

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“It is especially gratifying that the wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby competitions were held at the Lviv Regional Children's and Youth Sports School. Under the regional program, we have made the facility fully accessible,” the head of the regional administration said.

He thanked Prince Harry for his support for Ukrainians.

“It is very valuable that Ukraine and our warriors have friends like him,” Kozytskyi emphasized.

As previously reported, the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games are national adaptive sports competitions for service members and veterans who sustained injuries, trauma or illnesses while defending Ukraine. The project's main goal is to support participants' physical and psychological recovery through sport and strengthen the veteran community.

Photo: Lviv Regional Military Administration