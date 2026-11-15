MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran targeted an air base in Bahrain in the first direct strike on the Gulf state in weeks, even as it reiterated that a path to ending the conflict with the US remains open.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Sunday it launched six drones at the Riffa helicopter base, describing the attack as a response to“blatant aggression of the US military.” Bahrain's military said it intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks and destroyed the projectiles, even as the IRGC reported“successful impact.”

The strike on Bahrain is the first since early September when Iranian drones also targeted a US base in the UAE. Tensions are still present over Strait of Hormuz shipping, even as US President Donald Trump said over the weekend he was considering holding off on attacking Iran absent new provocations, Reuters reported.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday said the path to ending the conflict, now in its ninth month, is open if the US accepts Iran's“logical conditions,” according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Ghalibaf, a senior Iranian negotiator in talks with the US, added Tehran will not remain in a state of“neither war nor peace” and warned that its armed forces will“determine the geography of battle” if Washington resumes strikes.

The remarks come with little indication that Tehran and Washington are close to bridging their differences, which include Iran's nuclear program and its control over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian state media report on a near-daily basis that vessels have hit naval mines in restricted channels.

Iran fired thousands of drones and missiles at American allies in the region including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman and Iraq during the war's opening phase, when the US and Israel launched strikes on the country in late February.

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