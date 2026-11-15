MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 16 (IANS) South Korea's Prime Minister Han Seong-sook pledged on Monday to mobilise "all national capabilities" to prevent cheating using artificial intelligence (AI) during this week's college entrance exam, following the confession by the top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam that he cheated with the help of AI.

The man admitted Sunday to using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI in both rounds of the exam, confirming suspicions that the unrealistically high scores he received in the highly difficult test are impossible without the help of AI. He also said he had used the same method to cheat on a certified public accountant exam.

The confession raised concerns that AI-assisted cheating could be more widespread than previously thought and could have gone unnoticed in other exams. It also deepened worries that such a method could be used in this year's nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), just three days away, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We must concentrate all national capabilities to thoroughly prepare against any misconduct involving the misuse of advanced AI technology," Han said during a meeting on the issue.

"The government will establish an interagency emergency response team for the 2027 CSAT to develop and implement comprehensive preventive and follow-up measures," she added, referring to this year's college entrance exam.

Should "abnormal signs" defying common sense be found even after the exam, they should be thoroughly looked into based on objective data so as to ensure the fairness of the CSAT, Han emphasised.

She also instructed officials to take preventive measures for other state-administered exams as well.

"With AI technology advancing rapidly, there are limits in conventional exam management methods to responding to new forms of cheating," said the prime minister. "We have to be able to respond swiftly and comprehensively to increasingly diverse and sophisticated methods of cheating, including not only AI glasses, but also ultra-small electronic devices and help from outside."

Han told officials to look for various technical measures, including the development and deployment of advanced detection technologies for national examinations, such as those leveraging AI, and come up with a comprehensive government strategy.

"Creating a fair testing environment that the people can trust is a fundamental duty that the government must fulfil," she said. "Upholding the fairness of examinations is directly linked to public trust, and each government ministry should develop effective measures and ensure they are implemented thoroughly."