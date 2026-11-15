MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 16 (IANS) South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung departed Monday on a four-day trip to attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippines and an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China.

During the ASEAN summit beginning Monday in Manila, the South Korean president will participate in a South Korea-ASEAN summit to discuss cooperation with the region, followed by a summit with leaders of the five Mekong countries -- Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

The following day, he will attend an ASEAN Plus Three summit, bringing together leaders from ASEAN member countries, South Korea, China and Japan, as well as an East Asia Summit involving 16 countries in East Asia.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the South Korean president will attend the APEC summit in Shenzhen, which will include a CEO summit, a dinner banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the main summit under this year's theme, "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together."

On the sidelines of the two summits, Lee is also expected to hold bilateral talks with participating leaders, including Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., both later Monday, reports Yonhap news agency.

At the regional events, Lee plans to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation with other heads of state through bilateral and multilateral meetings while highlighting South Korea's contributions to resolving regional challenges, including energy supply chains, transnational crimes and food security, his National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has said.

The president also plans to call on ASEAN and APEC member countries to support Seoul's peaceful coexistence policy toward North Korea and convey a "positive message" in favour of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, the official noted.

Ahead of his arrival in Manila, Lee pledged to strengthen ties with ASEAN members and take a more proactive role in promoting stability in the ASEAN region.

"Korea is also working to further regional economic integration in the interest of ASEAN's future growth and innovation," the president said in an interview with The Philippine Star, an English-language news outlet in the Philippines, released Monday.

Lee cited negotiations to upgrade the free trade agreement between South Korea and the regional bloc, adding that these discussions aim to "incorporate forward-looking trade rules into the agreement."

He also highlighted his vision of expanding the partnership with the Philippines beyond infrastructure and manufacturing, saying, "We are expanding our partnership into new areas, including artificial intelligence, space, nuclear power and critical minerals."

The president cited the defence industry as another area with potential for stronger cooperation.

"We can expand the scope of our cooperation beyond the mere supply of weapons systems to include technological collaboration, joint production, and maintenance and repair, as well as the training of specialists," he was quoted as saying.