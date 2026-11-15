MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 16 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin, along with his wife, offered 'Usha Arghya' to the rising Sun on the final day of Chhath Puja at his residence in Patna.

Devotees in large numbers gathered at Chhath ghats, riverbanks and ponds across the country to perform the final rituals of the festival early on Monday as the four-day festival comes to an end with Usha Arghya.

Speaking to reporters after performing the rituals, Nabin prayed for the happiness, prosperity and peace of people across the country, particularly in Bihar.

"I pray to Lord Bhaskar and Chhathi Maiya for all the people of the country and the people of Bihar, that there may be happiness, prosperity and peace in everyone's lives," he said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country is today taking forward not only development but also its heritage and culture. May we continue to celebrate this festival of Bihar every year with the same strength and energy, upholding its discipline, purity, sanctity and cleanliness," the BJP chief added.

Usha Arghya is one of the most significant rituals of Chhath Puja. The festival involves worshipping both the setting and the rising Sun. While Sandhya Arghya, performed on Sunday evening, is an expression of gratitude to the setting Sun, Usha Arghya on Monday symbolises welcoming the new dawn and paying homage to the energy of the rising Sun.

Devotees reached the banks of rivers, ponds and other water bodies early in the morning to offer prayers to Lord Surya. The rituals will be followed by the worship of Chhathi Maiya and the breaking of the fast, marking the completion of the four-day festival.

According to religious beliefs, offering prayers to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya on this day is considered auspicious and is believed to bring happiness, prosperity and good health to the family.

Devotees observe the rituals with deep faith and discipline, seeking blessings for the well-being of their loved ones.

As part of the morning rituals, devotees take a holy bath and proceed to the ghats carrying traditional puja materials.

At sunrise, devotees stand in the water and offer water and milk to Lord Surya while performing the prescribed rituals.

The worship is accompanied by prayers to Chhathi Maiya, wishes for the health and prosperity of family members and the singing of traditional Chhath songs. Families and groups of devotees gather at the water bodies, creating a devotional atmosphere as the final offerings are made to the rising Sun.

Once the Usha Arghya and other puja rituals are completed, the person observing the fast seeks blessings from family members. The fast is then broken by consuming the Prasad, in accordance with the family's traditions and customs.

This marks the end of the rigorous Chhath fast, which is observed with strict discipline and adherence to religious practices.