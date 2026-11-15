BJAI Celebrates Sacred Chhath Puja Festival in Naas County Kildare

Naas [Ireland], November 16 (ANI): The Bihar Jharkhand Association of Ireland (BJAI) celebrated Chhath Puja in Naas, County Kildare, with devotees gathering to offer the evening 'Arghya' to the setting Sun as part of the four-day Hindu festival. The celebrations brought devotees together to observe Sandhya Arghya, one of the key rituals of Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Shasthi).

Chhath Puja is observed to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and to seek blessings for good health, prosperity and longevity. This year, the festival is being celebrated from November 13 to 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to citizens on Sunday on the occasion of Sandhya Arghya. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens for the Sandhya Arghya of the Chhath Mahaparv. May this sacred occasion, dedicated to worshipping nature, bring renewed awareness and vitality to everyone and further strengthen harmony in society. May everyone's life be illuminated by the grace of the Sun God. Jai Chhathi Maiya!"

The four-day festival begins with Nahay Khay, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). The second day, known as Kharna, involves fasting from sunrise to sunset. Devotees break their fast after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, generally comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. They then observe a rigorous fast of approximately 36 hours without food or water. On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting Sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya. The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun at dawn, followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast. Dedicated to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, Chhath Puja symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.