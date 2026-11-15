

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund rose 2.52% for a sixth straight weekly gain, and the Consumer Discretionary fund added 2.04% for a fourth.

Trade Desk crushed expectations, Charter unveiled a new operating model, and Tesla advanced as SpaceX merger talks progressed. Groupon, Stellantis and Alibaba lagged on an earnings miss, a plant-sale fight with Ottawa and Nvidia-related fallout.

Consumer stocks kept their winning ways last week, though this time the broader market gained pace. The Trade Desk (TTD), Charter Communications (CHTR) and Tesla (TSLA) led the gains. Groupon (GRPN), Stellantis (STLA) and Alibaba (BABA) were among the laggards.

Consumer ETFs Extend Streaks As SPY, QQQ Bounce Back

During the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rose 2.52%, its sixth straight week of gains. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gained 2.04%, rising for a fourth consecutive week.

Both funds were slightly outpaced by the broader market, which bounced hard. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) climbed 2.59%, reversing four weeks of losses. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) jumped 3.63%, its best week since August, and also snapped a four-week losing streak.

Trade Desk Clears A Lowered Bar

The Trade Desk stock topped the weekly gainers with a 21% jump after third-quarter (Q3) results that exceeded its own reduced expectations. Revenue of $736 million was flat year-on-year but far above the roughly $651 million analyst consensus and the company's prior guidance of at least $650 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.33 beat the $0.25 consensus, and adjusted EBITDA came in at $266 million. The company also raised its buyback authorization by $731 million, bringing remaining capacity to $1 billion.

Q4 guidance was stronger still. Trade Desk expects at least $755 million in revenue and at least $280 million in adjusted EBITDA. Customer retention stayed above 95%.

CEO Jeff Green called the quarter“meaningful progress” but acknowledged growth remains“below the level of growth we expect from ourselves.” CFO Nate Olmstead said political advertising added a mid-single-digit percentage of Q3 revenue and should run slightly higher in Q4.

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $16 from $14 but kept a 'Neutral' rating. The firm said the company's business performed better than expected, even after temporary benefits faded.

Charter Overhauls Its Operating Model

Charter Communications stock climbed 17% during the week after announcing on its Nov. 6 Q3 call a fundamental shift aimed at reversing internet customer losses. CEO Chris Winfrey said the company is“fundamentally rethinking how we compete, how we allocate resources, and how we run our business.” Charter aims to get an incremental $2 billion in annualized run-rate operating expense savings over the next 18 months.

The closed Cox acquisition added 11 million passings and over 5 million customers, with more than $1 billion in expected savings. Interim CFO Kevin Howard said most free cash flow will go toward debt reduction, targeting 3.5 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA within three years of the Cox and Liberty Broadband closings.

Tesla Gains As SpaceX Merger Talks Progress

Tesla stock rose 8.9% as SpaceX (SPCX) and the EV maker reportedly advanced merger negotiations with a deal that could be announced as soon as December, though it could slip into early 2027. SpaceX has a market value above $1.9 trillion, versus about $1.5 trillion for Tesla.

However, obstacles remain. They include ring-fencing Tesla's China operations and national security sensitivities around SpaceX's defense contracts, which JPMorgan's Rajat Gupta called“key dynamics that are at odds with each other.” Democrats, who took control of Congress in the midterms, have pledged to probe Musk's dealings. Tesla's shareholder meeting is slated for Dec. 3.

Groupon, Stellantis, Alibaba Lag

Groupon stock plunged 19% after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results and lowered its outlook. Roth Capital cut its price target to $35 from $40 but kept a 'Buy' rating, pointing to progress in using AI tools. Goldman Sachs lowered its target to $11 from $16 and kept a 'Sell' rating, saying the stock faces more downside risks.

Stellantis stock dropped 13% as offered to return $C24 million ($16.8 million) in federal support tied to its idled Brampton, Ontario plant, but wouldn't say whether it will defend the plant's sale to armored-vehicle maker Roshel in court. Industry Minister Melanie Joly issued a notice of default and gave the company 30 days to take“corrective action.” She said Stellantis owes hundreds of millions of dollars.

Alibaba stock slumped 13% as it was caught up in Nvidia-related turmoil. Chinese AI companies are trying to lock in overseas Nvidia-powered capacity, fearing the scandal around CEO Jensen Huang could add momentum to the Remote Access Security Act, which passed the House and awaits Senate action. The bill aims to stop countries such as China from bypassing U.S. technology restrictions. Alice Huang, the woman Huang said he was unfaithful with, is expected to have had ties to Tencent and Alibaba.

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