

At the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit, Club Connect, the brand's global user community program, was officially launched. iCAUR now runs official user clubs across nine countries.

User co-creation forums and the first cohort of global brand ambassadors have been revealed in sequence: owners are no longer merely consumers, but activity organizers, content creators and product co-creators. Club Connect will expand into more countries and regions worldwide. Through localized operations, diverse community events and ongoing brand ambassador recruitment, iCAUR will build a shared user ecosystem alongside its community.



WUHU, China, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 19 to 23 October, the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit marked the official debut of Club Connect, an interactive hub linking owners around the world. iCAUR currently operates official user clubs in nine countries, with plans to extend this network into more markets by 2027.

For Chery Group's iCAUR, vehicle handover is not the end of the journey - it is the beginning. Club Connect anchors the ongoing companionship that follows delivery: within this community, owners are more than consumers; they initiate activities, craft content and co-develop products. Shifting global owners from“buying the same car” to“sharing the same ecosystem”, the initiative redefines the bond between iCAUR and its users.

Club Connect Only Has Meaning When Users Come First

Club Connect grew alongside the iCAUR brand. Since its launch, iCAUR has entered over 40 global markets. Its first all-electric boxy SUV, the iCAUR V23, has passed 100,000 units in cumulative global sales. Across international markets, iCAUR users value self-expression, exploratory adventures and peer connection; nearly half personalize and modify their vehicles.







[Creative customized vehicles from global users gathered at the conference venue]

iCAUR recognizes that building great cars is not enough - user priorities must sit at the center. Club Connect seeks to connect global users on every level: honoring individual expression, giving creative ideas a home, and enabling joint creation and shared progress between brand and community. This embodies the spirit of“Make It Yours.” With Future Classic Design, iCAUR delivers timeless vehicles while granting users ample room for self-expression. The same iCAUR model can take distinct forms in different hands, yet users' desire for personal expression and emotional connection transcends borders. Club Connect unites these scattered aspirations, bringing like-minded people to journey side by side. For owners, purchasing an iCAUR means more than acquiring a vehicle; it unlocks a gateway to fresh experiences.

Handing the Microphone to Users to Capture Their Authentic Voices

Listening to users lies at the heart of Club Connect. The iCAUR User Co-Creation Exchange Session hosted during the summit demonstrated this commitment. Owner representatives from multiple markets sat down with iCAUR leadership, and“how to shape Club Connect” emerged as a core discussion theme. Moving beyond the conventional stage-and-audience format, the session passed the microphone to users. Management responded in real time, and insights and expectations from each market were carefully documented to feed into the global framework for Club Connect.

Meaningful listening must be followed by action. As Club Connect rolls out across more countries and regions, richer community formats will continue to launch. Ongoing refinements to models including the V23, V25 and V27 reflect the same philosophy. At the conference's all-scenario test-drive camp, user feedback on power, handling and comfort was sent directly to the R&D team, turning real-world owner needs into product design input. Looking ahead, iCAUR will also showcase customized models alongside every new vehicle launch, offering users inspiration for their own modifications.







[Three official iCAUR customized vehicles unveiled at the brand launch]

From earnest listening to globally refined products; from responding to a single user's request to supporting countless journeys on the road - iCAUR's core mission remains unchanged: genuine user care bridges gaps and builds lasting trust.

First Global Brand Ambassadors Take the Stage, Putting Users in the Spotlight

At the summit, iCAUR revealed its inaugural group of ten global brand ambassadors, selected from user communities in South Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the UAE and other international markets. Some have turned their V23 into a trusted companion for weekend rural adventures; others use their vehicle as a mobile photography studio... Each has uncovered the unique charm of owning an iCAUR. By elevating these users to center stage, iCAUR returns the platform to those who know its products best: people who understand the vehicles, possess refined taste, and grasp what fellow owners truly value.







[Ten global brand ambassadors announced at the launch event]

iCAUR holds that future classics are not defined by the brand alone, but co-created with its users. Moving forward, Club Connect will keep recruiting brand ambassadors from global communities, empowering buyers to become participants, witnesses and advocates in the brand's development.

From celebrating individual user identity to co-building future classics alongside the community, this respect for users has driven iCAUR to break down barriers between brand and owner. As Club Connect expands further across the globe, more owners will connect and travel together within this network. There is every reason to believe that a brand such as iCAUR - one that places users first, listens humbly and serves wholeheartedly - will travel farther and with greater steadiness.

About iCAUR

iCAUR is a new energy automotive brand driven by Future Classic Design and technology. Guided by its design philosophy, iCAUR combines classic design elements with modern aesthetics and technology to develop distinctive vehicles for urban mobility and outdoor exploration. With a focus on product innovation and customization, iCAUR offers diverse vehicle choices and personalization options, extending its brand experience through user services and a growing range of user engagements initiatives.

iCAUR's product portfolio is supported by technologies including i-AWD intelligent electric all-wheel drive and the REEV Golden Range Extender, delivering performance and capability for a range of driving conditions. With a growing presence in more than 40 markets worldwide, iCAUR continues to expand its international business and user engagements, guided by its brand belief: Classic Never Fades.

Serena Wang

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Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







