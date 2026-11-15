MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on the final day of the four-day Chhath Puja and said that the festival is a "wonderful confluence" of firm resolve and spirituality.

The four-day festival of Chhath Puja will conclude on Monday with Usha Arghya, the ritual offering of prayers to the rising Sun, as devotees in large numbers gather at Chhath ghats, riverbanks and ponds across the country to perform the final rituals of the festival.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "With the offering of arghya to the rising sun, the four-day ritual of the great festival of Chhath concluded today. This divine festival dedicated to nature witnessed a wonderful confluence of firm resolve and spiritual practice."

"I pray to Chhathi Maiya to bestow her blessings on all the devotees observing the fast, as well as on my family members across the country," he added.

Usha Arghya is one of the most significant rituals of Chhath Puja. The festival involves worshipping both the setting and the rising Sun. While Sandhya Arghya, performed on Sunday evening, is an expression of gratitude to the setting Sun, Usha Arghya on Monday symbolises welcoming the new dawn and paying homage to the energy of the rising Sun.

Devotees reached the banks of rivers, ponds and other water bodies early in the morning to offer prayers to Lord Surya. The rituals will be followed by the worship of Chhathi Maiya and the breaking of the fast, marking the completion of the four-day festival.

According to religious beliefs, offering prayers to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya on this day is considered auspicious and is believed to bring happiness, prosperity and good health to the family.

Devotees observe the rituals with deep faith and discipline, seeking blessings for the well-being of their loved ones.

As part of the morning rituals, devotees take a holy bath and proceed to the ghats carrying traditional puja materials.

At sunrise, devotees stand in the water and offer water and milk to Lord Surya while performing the prescribed rituals.

The worship is accompanied by prayers to Chhathi Maiya, wishes for the health and prosperity of family members and the singing of traditional Chhath songs. Families and groups of devotees gather at the water bodies, creating a devotional atmosphere as the final offerings are made to the rising Sun.

Once the Usha Arghya and other puja rituals are completed, the person observing the fast seeks blessings from family members. The fast is then broken by consuming the Prasad, in accordance with the family's traditions and customs.

This marks the end of the rigorous Chhath fast, which is observed with strict discipline and adherence to religious practices.