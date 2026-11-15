SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fifteen category winners are recognized following community voting across Forex, Crypto and Financial Services.

TrustFinance has announced the winners of the TrustFinance Community Choice Awards 2026, recognizing 15 first-place winners across the Forex, Crypto, and Financial sectors following this year's community voting and review process.

The Community Choice Awards represent the Voice of the Market within the TrustFinance Awards program. The 2026 cycle opened with nominations from July 1 to August 31, followed by community voting from September 1 to October 31. Results then entered a review period from November 1 to November 15 before the final winners were confirmed.

Unlike the TrustFinance Performance Awards, which use structured, data-driven evaluation, the Community Choice Awards are determined through community participation and voting, reflecting the preferences of participating traders, investors and financial service users.

TrustFinance Community Choice Awards 2026 Winners







The following companies ranked first in their respective categories:

Forex



Best Trading Experience - Dupoin

Best Customer Support - XM

Best Trading Platform - Pepperstone

Most Trusted Forex Broker - LIRUNEX

Most Popular Forex Broker - D Prime Best Copy Trading Broker - Vantage

The Forex categories recognize different aspects of the relationship between brokers and their trading communities, ranging from overall trading experience and platform usability to customer support, trust, and copy trading.

Crypto



Most Trusted Crypto Exchange - Bitkub

Most Popular Crypto Exchange - Bitkub Best Crypto Platform - FinchTrade



The Crypto awards reflect community recognition across trust, popularity, and overall platform experience. Bitkub secured two recognitions in the category, winning both Most Trusted Crypto Exchange and Most Popular Crypto Exchange.

Financial



Most Popular Investment Platform - Webull

Most Trusted Financial Platform - Wise

Most Popular Financial Service - KKP Dime Securities

Best Digital Financial Experience - M-DAQ Global

Best Customer Support Financial - Merrill Edge Best Financial Innovation - Followme

The Financial categories extend the Community Choice Awards beyond trading and crypto, recognizing investment platforms, financial service providers, and technology-driven businesses across customer experience, trust, support, and innovation.

Giving the Financial Community a Direct Voice

The Community Choice Awards are designed to provide a community-led perspective on financial industry recognition by allowing market participants to take part directly in the process.

Voting takes place within individual award categories, allowing the results to reflect the preferences and perceptions of participating traders, investors and financial service users.

“Financial services are ultimately built around the people who use them, and the Community Choice Awards give those people a direct voice in industry recognition,” said Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance.“The 2026 winners reflect the companies and platforms that earned strong support from participating communities across Forex, Crypto and broader financial services.”

Voting integrity forms part of the Community Choice Awards process. TrustFinance applies review and anti-fraud measures designed to identify suspicious voting activity and protect the integrity of the final results before winners are formally confirmed.

The Community Choice Awards operate alongside the TrustFinance Performance Awards, which follow a separate evaluation model based on quantitative data and performance-related criteria. Together, the two tracks provide complementary perspectives: Community Choice reflects the Voice of the Market, while the Performance Awards focus on demonstrated performance through data.

The 2026 Community Choice Awards span 15 categories across Forex, Crypto and Financial services, recognizing companies and platforms that received strong community support during this year's voting period.

About TrustFinance Awards

The TrustFinance Awards recognize companies across the global financial services industry through two distinct programs: the community-driven Community Choice Awards and the data-driven Performance Awards.



TrustFinance is a financial review and information platform providing access to company profiles, customer reviews, TrustScore data, regulatory and licensing-related information, and comparison tools designed to support more informed financial decisions.

For the full 2026 results, including second- and third-place rankings in each category, visit the TrustFinance Awards website.

Disclaimer: Community Choice Award results reflect votes received through the TrustFinance Awards voting process during the applicable award period and are subject to the program's review procedures. Award recognition does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, endorsement, or a recommendation of any financial product or service.

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