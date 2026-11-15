MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mastercard Move will connect with Mambu's Intelligent Core, enabling financial institutions to introduce international payment services for SME and retail customers through a simplified integration.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mambu and Mastercard today announced the expansion of their strategic collaboration into Asia Pacific, enabling financial institutions that use Mambu to offer fast, secure and transparent cross-border payment services to their SME and retail customers.









Through this collaboration, Mambu will connect Mastercard Mov, Mastercard's portfolio of global money movement capabilities, with its Intelligent Core, a cloud-native core banking and payments platform built to process, orchestrate and extend financial services at scale. This will give Mambu customers a pre-built connection to integrate Mastercard Move's cross-border payment capabilities, helping reduce implementation complexity and accelerate time to market.

The integration will enable financial institutions to offer cross-border payment capabilities within digital banking journeys, creating a more seamless customer experience.

The collaboration builds on Mambu's expansion into payments following its acquisition of Numeral in 2024. It will provide a broad foundation for banks to develop cross-border payment services that meet the changing needs of SME and retail customers as demand continues to grow for transparent and frictionless international payments.

"Adding cross-border payment capabilities shouldn't require financial institutions to take on years of integration work or rethink their entire tech stack. By integrating Mambu's Intelligent Core with Mastercard Move, we are giving our customers a simpler way to introduce these capabilities, accelerate time to market and continue building on the investments they've already made.That's the value of a composable foundation: it lets the Intelligent Core keep extending what financial institutions already trust, rather than replacing it." said Fernando Zandona, CEO at Mambu

"Despite advances in digital payments, moving money across borders remains complex and fragmented, with people and businesses expecting greater speed, transparency and certainty. Mastercard Move combines global reach with trusted money movement capabilities to help financial institutions meet those expectations," said Pratik Khowala, Global Head of Transfer Solutions, Mastercard.

Mastercard Move enables money to move within and across more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 150 currencies, reaching 17+ billion endpoints and 95% of the world's banked population.

Mambu will participate in Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, taking place from 18 to 20 November in Singapore, where its team will engage with financial institutions and industry partners on the evolving requirements of digital banking and payments across Asia Pacific, including opportunities to simplify cross-border transactions and expand international payment services. Mambu team will be available at booth #4D39.

About Mambu

Mambu is the world's only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Founded in 2011, it enables banks, lenders, credit unions, fintechs, retailers and other organisations to design and launch modern financial products with speed and flexibility. Our unique, composable approach allows independent components, systems and connectors to be assembled in any configuration to meet business goals and customer needs. The platform supports core banking, deposits, lending, payments and Islamic banking. Mambu offers a modular, future-ready and scalable product that grows with businesses. Whether launching a single product or transforming an entire banking stack, Mambu provides the agility and reliability needed to succeed in today's financial landscape. More than 260 customers in over 65 countries rely on Mambu, including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO and Bank Islam.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Media Contacts

Mambu

Email: ...

Website:



PR Inquiry

Jensen Matthews PR APAC

Contact: Loredana Matei

Email: ...

SOURCE: Mambu