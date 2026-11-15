Pipe lining

Dallas sets sewer charges from water billed December through March. Nuflow DFW explains how a running toilet or slab leak can raise them and how to check now.

- Ryan King, Owner and Master Plumber, Nuflow DFWPLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dallas-area homeowners have a few weeks to find and fix hidden water leaks before winter water use starts setting their sewer charges for the year ahead. Nuflow DFW, a Plano plumbing company that specializes in leak detection and trenchless pipe repair, is asking North Texans to check their toilets and water meters before December.How winter averaging worksSewer flow is not metered. Dallas Water Utilities says "it is not cost effective to meter wastewater use," so the city estimates it from water use instead. It averages the water billed in December, January, February and March. For the rest of the year, the residential sewer charge is based on that winter average or the current month's water use, whichever is less.Winter is used because sprinklers are mostly off, so most of the water a household uses goes down a drain. Many other North Texas cities also set sewer charges from winter water use, but the months and rules differ from city to city, so homeowners should check their own utility's billing page.Why a winter leak costs more than one month of waterA water meter cannot tell a shower from a leak. A toilet that runs all winter, a dripping faucet or a supply line leaking under the slab all count as water billed during the averaging months. That raises the winter average and every sewer charge measured against it.Leaks are common. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSense program says the average household's leaks can waste more than 9,300 gallons of water a year, and that 9 percent of homes have leaks that waste 50 gallons or more per day. Worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets and leaking valves are the most common.Fixing a leak later does not undo the average. Dallas offers a Leak Adjustment Program that can reprice excess water from a repaired leak, but the city states that "the adjustment does not cover or apply to wastewater or sewer leaks."The timing matters more this year as bills rise in parts of the region. Plano raised sewer rates and its upper water rate tiers by 8 percent on October 1, 2026, and McKinney raised wastewater rates 11 percent the same day, according to Community Impact."A water meter can't tell a shower from a leak," said Ryan King, owner of Nuflow DFW and a Texas Responsible Master Plumber with more than 15 years in Dallas-Fort Worth plumbing. "If the dial is still moving with every faucet off, water is leaving the house somewhere you can't see. In the winter months, that water can follow you onto the sewer bill for the rest of the year. Finding it in November beats paying for it until next winter."Three checks to do before DecemberThe EPA recommends two simple tests, and a third step tells homeowners where to look next:- Toilet dye test: put a few drops of food coloring in the toilet tank. If color shows up in the bowl after 10 minutes, the toilet is leaking. A worn flapper is the usual cause.- Meter test: read the water meter, use no water for two hours, then read it again. If the meter changed at all, there is probably a leak.- If every toilet passes but the meter still moves, the leak is likely hidden under the slab, inside a wall or in the buried line between the meter and the house.Finding the leaks you can't seeMost DFW homes are built on a concrete slab, and a slab leak is the most common under-foundation failure Nuflow DFW is called to find. The company uses acoustic listening, thermal imaging, camera inspection and pressure testing to locate hidden leaks, and most are pinpointed in one to three hours without breaking concrete or cutting drywall. Homeowners are shown where the leak is and given repair options with upfront pricing, and no work starts without their approval.A plain-language guide to how winter averaging affects a sewer bill is on the Nuflow DFW website, along with answers on why a water bill is suddenly high and how professional leak detection works.Nuflow DFW schedules service Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.About Nuflow DFWNuflow DFW is a locally owned plumbing company based at 800 Fulgham Rd Ste 14, Plano, Texas, founded in 2021. Its main work is trenchless sewer and pipe repair using CIPP lining, along with water leak detection, sewer camera inspection, hydro jetting and drain cleaning. The company is licensed by the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners under RMP# 46694. Service is scheduled Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Call (469) 701-0597 or visit nuflowdfw.

Ryan King

Nuflow DFW

+1 469-701-0597

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Hidden Leaks This Winter Can Raise DFW Sewer Bills All Year, Plano Plumber Says News Provided By Nuflow DFW November 16, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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