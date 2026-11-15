MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 16 (IANS) South Korea's presidential envoy to the UN climate summit has called for joint international efforts to tackle the climate crisis and expressed the country's commitment to a green transformation, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Kang Kum-sil, ambassador for global climate and environment, made the remarks in a speech at the leaders' summit of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Turkey on Thursday, according to the ministry.

Kang stressed the need for international cooperation on climate action and outlined South Korea's 2035 nationally determined contribution (NDC) and K-GX strategy, which aims to turn the country into an "electrostate" through industrial decarbonisation, renewable energy expansion and power grid development.

Kang also voiced support for Turkey's "35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge," which aims to raise electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035, reports Yonhap news agency.

Kang called for concrete measures to tackle climate change and stressed the need to sustain multilateral cooperation despite geopolitical challenges.

On the sidelines, Kang met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, UN climate chief Simon Stiell, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and China's climate envoy Liu Zhenmin to discuss climate-related issues, including carbon markets and the energy transition, the ministry said.

The COP31 has entered a decisive phase in Antalya, following a week of intensive discussions and technical negotiations, but exposed significant differences over the direction and ambition of global climate action.

While negotiators from nearly 200 countries made progress on some technical issues, a substantial package of outstanding matters has been carried forward to the high-level discussions in the final week.

While the EU, UK, Japan and Canada sought stronger links to Global Stocktake outcomes, India, China, Arab and African Groups insisted on nationally determined climate action and finance for implementation. Technical negotiators have narrowed down some of the options, but ministers must now provide political direction, find compromises and work towards decisions that can command support from countries with competing priorities.

Now, the attention is shifting towards high-level ministerial discussions, with governments under growing pressure to turn ongoing negotiations into concrete agreements on climate finance, adaptation, mitigation and a just transition.