MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Coffee by-products make up the vast majority of what the coffee plant produces, yet most never reach a market. A workshop at the International Coffee Convention in Trieste, Italy brought together scientists, regulators and industry to map a path through the EU regulatory barriers standing in the way.

Less than 5 percent of the coffee plant ends up in the cup. The rest, including husks, silverskin, leaves and pulp, amounts to around 40 million tonnes a year, with most of it treated as waste. For farmers and small businesses in producing countries, that represents an enormous missed opportunity. Regulatory barriers in the EU's major consumer market are a key reason it remains unrealised.

On 18 October 2026, the Center for Circular Economy in Coffee – co-coordinated by the International Trade Centre (ITC) – held a satellite workshop at the International Coffee Convention in Trieste to tackle the problem. The workshop brought together regulatory experts, scientists, industry representatives and organisations including the International Coffee Organization and the European Coffee Federation. They examined how EU market access for coffee by-products and lesser-known wild Coffea species could be expanded under current rules, and how the rules themselves might eventually change.

The main issue identified is structural. Under EU novel food legislation, authorisations are granted product by product and species by species. Cascara and coffee leaf infusions are currently approved only for Coffea arabica and Coffea canephora, leaving most wild species and by-products all but impossible to commercialise. As the coffee sector focuses on circularity, climate resilience and income diversification at origin, this fragmentation acts as a brake on innovation and market access.

'For farmers and small businesses in producing countries, these by-products are a real opportunity for new income, but only if they can reach markets,' said Christopher Tenga, an ITC national coordinator in Ghana. 'This workshop brought science, industry and international organisations to the same table to find practical ways forward.'

The discussion explored two strategic pathways: broadening and consolidating authorisations within the existing framework, and pursuing a longer-term systemic exclusion of the entire Coffea genus from the novel food scope. Both will rely on a shared body of evidence, which participants agreed to build together.

'Under current EU rules, every part of the coffee plant and every species is treated separately, so in the worst case the sector needs a new authorisation for each one,' said Dirk Lachenmeier of CVUA Karlsruhe, who chairs the International Coffee Convention's Scientific Committee. 'That approval process slows innovation for both coffee and agricultural by-products in general.'

The stakes go beyond compliance. As climate change threatens to make large areas of today's Arabica-growing land unsuitable by 2050, wild Coffea species represent both a conservation priority and a commercial opportunity. Clearer regulatory pathways could help achieve both.

'Coffee is an agricultural product with centuries of use, yet the sector uses only a fraction of what the plant produces,' said Steffen Schwarz of the Coffee Consulate. 'What we need is not easier regulation, but better regulation.'

Participants agreed to continue work through a joint working group of the Center and the Convention, with outcomes to be set out in a published workshop report.