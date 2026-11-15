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Catalytic Reforming Units Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Catalytic Reforming Units Market is Expected to Experience Steady Growth at a 6.6% CAGR Until 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The catalytic reforming units market has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by various industry demands and technological advancements. This sector is crucial for refining processes and petrochemical production, and it is set for continued expansion as fuel standards tighten and refining technologies evolve. Below is a detailed overview of the market's current status, key drivers, regional dynamics, and expected trends.

Steady Market Growth and Size Outlook for Catalytic Reforming Units

The market for catalytic reforming units has seen robust expansion in recent years. From $4.31 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $4.62 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This historical growth is attributable to rising needs for high-octane gasoline blending components, increased petroleum refining capacity, greater use of platinum-based catalysts, growing refinery hydrogen demand, and stricter fuel quality regulations.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, growing to $5.96 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Factors fueling this growth include a growing demand for cleaner high-octane fuels, higher investments in advanced reforming technologies, increased hydrogen requirements in refining, expanded production of aromatics for petrochemical uses, and modernization of older catalytic reforming units. Key trends during this period will involve innovations such as advanced catalytic reforming catalysts, continuous catalyst regeneration systems, high-severity naphtha reforming, hydrogen recovery techniques, and optimization of aromatics yield.

Understanding Catalytic Reforming Units and Their Industry Role

Catalytic reforming units are essential industrial systems within petroleum refineries. They chemically transform low-octane naphtha into high-octane reformate through catalyzed reactions. This process not only improves the quality of gasoline blending components but also generates valuable by-products like hydrogen, which supports other refining operations. These units are vital for enhancing fuel performance, improving refinery efficiency, and ensuring compliance with modern stringent fuel standards.

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Key Industry Drivers Accelerating Growth of the Catalytic Reforming Units Market

One of the primary factors driving the catalytic reforming units market is the expanding production of petrochemicals. Petrochemical production involves converting crude oil, natural gas, or their derivatives into chemical products such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, methanol, plastics, synthetic rubber, and more. The increasing global demand for plastics-used extensively in packaging, automotive, construction, healthcare, and consumer goods-is fueling the need for larger volumes of petrochemical feedstocks and intermediates.

Catalytic reforming units support this growth by converting low-octane naphtha into valuable aromatic hydrocarbons like benzene, toluene, and xylenes. These aromatics are crucial feedstocks in manufacturing a wide array of petrochemical products. For example, in March 2025, BASF SE, a leading German chemical company, reported that global chemical production (excluding pharmaceuticals) was anticipated to grow by 3.0% that year, following a 3.9% increase in 2024. China, responsible for half of worldwide chemical production, was expected to see growth of 4.2% in 2025. This rise in petrochemical output is a significant force behind the catalytic reforming units market expansion.

Regional Highlights and Growth Trends in the Catalytic Reforming Units Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the catalytic reforming units market and is expected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape and regional growth trajectories.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Catalytic Reforming Units Market is Expected to Experience Steady Growth at a 6.6% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 16, 2026, 00:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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