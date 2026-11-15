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Carbon Black Tire Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Carbon Black Tire Market Analysis Report Exploring Demand Patterns and Competitive Landscape

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The carbon black tire market has been witnessing significant expansion fueled by rising vehicle production and tire demand. As the automotive sector continues to grow, the need for durable, high-performance tires incorporating carbon black is intensifying. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook of this vital industry.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the Carbon Black Tire Market

The market for carbon black used in tires has seen robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $12.51 billion in 2025 to $13.37 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This expansion is largely driven by factors such as rising production of passenger and commercial vehicle tires, growing demand for replacement tires, increased vehicle ownership, and the need for more durable, abrasion-resistant tire compounds. The extensive application of carbon black in traditional tire formulations further supports this growth.

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Looking ahead, the carbon black tire market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $17.13 billion by 2030, with a slightly moderated CAGR of 6.4%. This forecasted growth is fueled by the increasing demand for tires that offer high mileage and fuel efficiency, the adoption of advanced tire compound technologies, and the rising production of electric and commercial vehicle tires. Trends such as the use of high-performance carbon black grades, low-rolling-resistance compounds, customized carbon black formulations, incorporation of recovered carbon black, and enhanced abrasion-resistant compounds will shape the market's development.

Understanding the Role of Carbon Black in Tire Manufacturing

Carbon black serves as a critical reinforcing filler in tire rubber compounds, enhancing properties like tensile strength, durability, abrasion resistance, and hardness. Different grades of carbon black are carefully chosen depending on the tire component and desired performance characteristics. Its use spans a range of tire types including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, off-road tires, and others, highlighting its broad importance in the tire industry.

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Rising Vehicle Production as a Key Growth Catalyst in the Carbon Black Tire Market

The expanding production of vehicles globally is a major factor propelling the carbon black tire market forward. This production includes passenger cars, commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks, driven by growing consumer demand for personal mobility. Factors such as increasing urbanization, improved living standards, and higher disposable incomes encourage consumers to purchase vehicles, thus boosting tire production. As vehicles multiply, so does the need for tires with enhanced performance features achieved through carbon black reinforcement.

For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers in April 2026, global vehicle production rose from 92.7 million units in 2024 to 96.4 million in 2025, while vehicle sales increased from 95.3 million to 99.8 million units. These growth rates of 3.9% and 4.7%, respectively, underscore the expanding vehicle market and its positive impact on the demand for carbon black tires.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Carbon Black Tire Market with Rapid Growth Prospects

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the carbon black tire market, a position it is expected to maintain throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, driven by increasing vehicle production and rising demand for high-quality tires. Other regions included in the market analysis are South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global viewpoint on market trends and opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Carbon Black Tire Market Analysis Report Exploring Demand Patterns and Competitive Landscape News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 16, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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