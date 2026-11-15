The Business Research Company

Carbon Black Feedstock Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Carbon Black Feedstock Market Is Projected to Grow Rapidly at a 6.3% CAGR Until 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The carbon black feedstock market has witnessed robust growth over recent years, driven by diverse industrial needs and evolving consumer demands. As the market continues to expand, several factors are shaping its trajectory, including the growing automotive sector and the shift toward more sustainable feedstock alternatives. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and important trends shaping this industry.

Steady Expansion of the Carbon Black Feedstock Market Size

The market for carbon black feedstock has experienced significant growth and is anticipated to continue on this upward path. It is projected to increase from $8 billion in 2025 to $8.53 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This positive momentum during the historical period stems largely from the rising demand for carbon black in tire manufacturing, the growing use of heavy aromatic oils in furnace black production, an increase in automotive tire output, and the broader application of carbon black in non-tire rubber products. Additionally, the emphasis on consistent quality of carbon black feedstock has further propelled market expansion.

Download a free sample of the carbon black feedstock market report:



Anticipated Growth Prospects in Carbon Black Feedstock Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the carbon black feedstock market is expected to maintain strong growth, reaching $10.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3%. Several factors contribute to this forecast, including the increasing demand for renewable carbon black feedstocks and a strategic push to reduce reliance on petroleum-based sources. The market is also driven by the growing need for low-emission production processes and expanding applications of carbon black in energy storage solutions. Key trends poised to shape this future growth include wider adoption of bio-based feedstocks, preference for feedstocks with consistent high aromatic content, optimization efforts to improve yield, and the exploration of alternative feedstock sources aimed at reducing petroleum dependency.

Understanding Carbon Black Feedstock and Its Production

Carbon black feedstock primarily consists of carbon-rich hydrocarbon oils utilized as raw materials in producing carbon black, especially through furnace black processes. Common types of feedstocks include heavy aromatic oils and refinery by-products such as FCC decant oil. During manufacturing, these hydrocarbon feedstocks undergo controlled thermal decomposition, which results in carbon black with tailored particle size, structure, and surface properties to meet specific application requirements.

View the full carbon black feedstock market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Nov_PR

Automobile and Vehicle Production as a Major Growth Driver

A significant factor propelling the carbon black feedstock market is the rising production of automobiles and commercial vehicles. This category covers the manufacture of passenger cars, vans, trucks, buses, and other road vehicles, all of which require tires, rubber parts, and automotive plastics that depend on carbon black feedstock. The surge in vehicle production is driven by increasing transportation needs related to expanding passenger mobility and freight logistics. For instance, in March 2026, the Italian Association of the Automotive Industry (ANFIA) reported that domestic passenger car production in Italy reached approximately 17,500 units in January 2026, reflecting a 34.5% increase compared to the same month the previous year. This growth in vehicle manufacturing strongly supports demand for carbon black feedstock.

Asia-Pacific Positioned as the Fastest-Growing Region

In 2025, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the carbon black feedstock market and is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the coming years. The comprehensive market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific's dynamic industrial growth and expanding automotive sector are expected to drive its leading position in market growth.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Carbon Black Feedstock Market Is Projected to Grow Rapidly at a 6.3% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 16, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.