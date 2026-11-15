MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to the Philippines on Monday to attend the 23rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India Summit and the 21st meeting of the ASEAN-led East Asia Summit process.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India-ASEAN relations are a central pillar of India's Act East Policy and our vision for the Indo-Pacific.

The visit comes as India and ASEAN are celebrating 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, and will commemorate 35 years of Dialogue Relations and five years of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027.

"​The ASEAN-India Summit will review progress in the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action 2026–2030, and chart the future direction of cooperation," the Ministry said.

It further stated that the East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on matters of regional and global importance with ASEAN and other participating countries.

The Prime Minister's programme in Manila will include a dinner hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the visiting dignitaries, followed by the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit the next day, with bilateral meetings with other leaders in between.

Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East) at the MEA, during a special media briefing, said ASEAN has emerged as a major trading partner for India, with trade with the entire region at approximately 122 billion.

"We in India strongly believe that, as an Indian Ocean country that abuts this very important Southeast Asian maritime zone, a strong strategic relationship with the ASEAN member states, as a collective as well as individually, is good for both of us," he said.

Such a relationship, he said, will make both sides more resilient in handling rapid geopolitical changes and will contribute to peace and stability in Asia as a whole.

Describing the East Asia Summit as a very unique ASEAN-led grouping of eight leaders, Tandon said leaders of ASEAN and these countries discuss global security issues and issues of common concern in an informal setting.

"This year's East Asia Summit process is led by the ASEAN Chair, which is the Philippines. That's why it's happening in Manila. This, too, is a remarkable example of how successful ASEAN collective diplomacy has become," he said.

The theme of this year's ASEAN Summit and ASEAN processes has been 'Navigating the Future', and the leaders will focus on enhancing collaboration to become more resilient to the changes around them, the MEA Secretary added.