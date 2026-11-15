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Botnet Detection Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Botnet Detection Market Projected to Grow Rapidly at a 33.1% CAGR Through 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The botnet detection market has become increasingly important as cyber threats continue to evolve and escalate. With the rise in sophisticated cyberattacks targeting enterprises and connected devices, this sector is experiencing rapid growth. Below, we explore the market's size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and the technologies shaping its future.

Current Size and Future Growth of the Botnet Detection Market

The botnet detection market has seen remarkable expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $1.67 billion in 2025 to $2.23 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5%. This surge has been driven by a rise in distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, widespread malware infections in connected devices, broader network security monitoring adoption, and an uptick in cyberattacks targeting enterprise networks. The growing demand for threat intelligence solutions also plays a crucial role in this expansion.

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Looking ahead, the botnet detection market is expected to grow substantially, reaching $6.99 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 33.1%. Factors contributing to this growth include the increasing complexity of botnet attack methods, a proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, expanded use of automated threat detection systems, and a rising need for real-time incident response capabilities. The market is also influenced by trends such as behavior-based detection, real-time traffic analysis, adaptive intelligence systems, multi-vector detection, and continuous command-and-control monitoring.

Understanding Botnet Detection and Its Importance

Botnet detection involves identifying, tracking, and analyzing networks of compromised devices-known as bots-that attackers control to carry out harmful activities such as data theft, DDoS attacks, spam campaigns, and malware distribution. This process employs various cybersecurity methods including traffic analysis, behavioral monitoring, machine learning, and threat intelligence. Together, these techniques help recognize unusual patterns and prevent botnet-driven attacks effectively.

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Cloud Computing as a Major Growth Driver for the Botnet Detection Market

One significant factor fueling the market's growth is the increasing adoption of cloud computing. Cloud computing provides on-demand delivery of computing services like storage, processing power, networking, and software via the internet, allowing organizations to scale IT resources flexibly. This growing reliance on cloud infrastructure arises from businesses' needs to adapt quickly to changing workloads without investing heavily in physical hardware.

Cloud platforms enhance botnet detection efforts by offering scalable processing capabilities, centralized monitoring, AI-powered analytics, and real-time threat intelligence. These features enable organizations to detect and respond to botnet attacks more efficiently across geographically distributed networks. For example, in June 2026, Eurostat reported that 52.74% of enterprises within the European Union used paid cloud services in 2025, underscoring the critical role cloud adoption plays in expanding the botnet detection market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Botnet Detection Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the botnet detection market, benefiting from advanced cybersecurity infrastructure and high technology adoption rates. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market covers numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing uniquely to the global landscape of botnet detection solutions.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Botnet Detection Market Projected to Grow Rapidly at a 33.1% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 16, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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