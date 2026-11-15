MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Embassy of Ukraine in Kuwait said this in a Facebook post, according to Ukrinform.

The event, held at the embassy, was attended by members of the Ukrainian community, students of the Ukrainian School at the embassy, and Ukrainian students at Kuwait University.

"The central symbol of the campaign was an installation of empty chairs, each representing a person who cannot be with us today because of imprisonment, persecution or enforced disappearance," the diplomatic mission said.

The global Empty Chairs campaign builds on an initiative by the Center for Civil Liberties, PEN Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Particular attention is being paid to Ukrainian journalists persecuted and unlawfully imprisoned by Russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian community in Spain held an Empty Chairs memorial event in Valencia to mark Ukraine's Unity Day, honoring those killed or missing in Russia's war against Ukraine.