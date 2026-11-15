MENAFN - The Conversation) In the United States, Democrats have won the final two undecided Senate seats at the midterms to take an overall 56–44 Senate majority over Republicans. Democrats are likely to win the House of Representatives by 260–175.

With 12 days to go until the November 28 Victorian election, a Redbridge poll has the Coalition leading Labor by 57–43 after preferences. The Coalition is likely to easily win a majority of the 88 lower house seats in its own right.

The New South Wales election is in March 2027. With NSW using optional preferential voting, the split in the One Nation/Coalition vote in the Resolve poll helps Labor.

US Democrats win final two Senate seats

All 435 United States federal House of Representatives seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats were up for election at November 3 midterm elections. In the 2024 elections, Republicans won the House by 220–215 over the Democrats and the Senate by 53–47.

I wrote for The Poll Bludger on Saturday that Democrat Mary Peltola is certain to win the Alaska Senate contest, defeating Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan. Last Thursday AEDT, the Mississippi Senate contest was called for Democrat Scott Colom, who defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Donald Trump won Mississippi by nearly 23 points at the 2024 presidential election, and the last Democrat to win that state's Senate contest was in 1982, when southern Democrats were still regarded as racist. The previous Mississippi Democratic senator, John Stennis, was a“zealous supporter of racial segregation”.

These wins give Democrats a 56–44 Senate majority over Republicans, gaining nine seats at the midterm elections. Seven of Democrats' gains occurred in states Trump won by double-digit margins.

In the House of Representatives, Democrats lead Republicans in called races by 256–169 with ten still undecided. Democrats are likely to win by 260–175, the largest Democratic majority since the 1991–93 Congress.

In the Cook Political Report's tracker, Democrats are winning the national popular vote by 56.2–42.3, a 13.9-point margin, compared with a 2.6-point Republican margin in 2024.

I said in the Poll Bludger article that Democrats' 59.8% of expected House seats is an underperformance of their popular vote margin in single-member systems. Republican gerrymanders probably prevented more losses, although the Republican gerrymander of North Carolina backfired spectacularly.

Victorian Redbridge poll

A Victorian Redbridge and Accent Research poll for The Financial Review, conducted November 3–10 from a sample of 1,008, gave the Coalition 31% of the primary vote (up one since the early October Redbridge poll), Labor 23% (down one), One Nation 22% (down two), the Greens 15% (down one) and all Others 9% (up three).

The Coalition was at its highest since December 2025, while Labor and One Nation were at their lowest since August. The Greens were one point off their October high.

By respondent preferences, the Coalition led Labor by 57–43, a one-point gain for the Coalition. Labor led One Nation by 55–45.

Labor Premier Ben Carroll's net favourability was down ten points to -28 (47% unfavourable, 19% favourable). Liberal leader Jess Wilson's was down ten points to +7 (35% favourable, 28% unfavourable). One Nation leader Warren Pickering's was down three points to -8 (25% unfavourable, 17% favourable). Greens leader Ellen Sandell's was down one point to -3 (13% unfavourable, 10% favourable).

In a three-way preferred premier question, Wilson had 29% (up one), Carroll 18% (down one) and Pickering 11% (up three).

On whether the Coalition had done enough to deserve to win the next election, respondents gave a -4 net agree score, up four points since October and up 15 points since June 2025. But on whether Labor had done enough, they gave a net -43 agree score, down eight points since October. In the poll before Ben Carroll replaced Jacinta Allan as premier in late July, Labor had a net agree of -50.

All recent polls show swings to the Coalition, and the Coalition now has a big lead over Labor as the graph below shows.

Victorian Lighthouse poll

The second instalment of the Victorian Lighthouse poll for The Herald Sun gave the Coalition 32% of the primary vote (up one since the Lighthouse poll published November 6 ), One Nation 23% (steady), Labor 21% (down one), the Greens 14% (steady) and all Others 10% (steady).

Carroll's net favourability was up two points to -19, while Wilson's surged eight points to +17.

This poll is being conducted internally by News Corp. No fieldwork dates were provided, but the sample size was 1,351. There will be weekly updates of this poll until the election.

Upper house question from previous DemosAU poll

All 40 Victorian upper house members will be elected in eight five-member regions using preferences. A quota for election is one-sixth of the vote or 16.7%, with half a quota enough to give a reasonable chance of election.

I previously wrote about the DemosAU poll that gave Labor just 18% of the primary vote in the lower house. In the upper house, voting intentions were 28% Coalition, 20% One Nation, 17% Labor, 15% Greens, 4% Animal Justice, 4% Family First and 4% Legalise Cannabis.

NSW Resolve poll

The New South Wales election is in March 2027. A Resolve poll for The Sydney Morning Herald, conducted with the October and November federal Resolve polls from a sample of 1,100, gave Labor 30% of the primary vote (up one since the September poll), One Nation 26% (up one), the Coalition 23% (down one), the Greens 13% (up two), independents 5% (steady) and others 3% (down two).

This is a record high in Resolve's NSW polls for One Nation and the Greens' highest vote since July 2025, while the Coalition is at an equal record low (tied with July).

No two-party estimate was provided, but analyst Kevin Bonham estimated that Labor led the Coalition by over 57–43, with Labor vs One Nation“probably modestly closer”. NSW's optional preferential voting helps Labor with the One Nation and Coalition vote split.

In a three-way preferred premier question, Labor incumbent Chris Minns had 30% (up three), Liberal leader Kellie Sloane 12% (down three) and One Nation state leader Mike Newman 11% (up three).