Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington

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Victoria Stace joined the Law Faculty in 2008 as an adjunct lecturer, and in 2015 as a lecturer (now senior lecturer). Victoria, who holds an LLB (Hons) from Victoria University of Wellington and an LLM from Cambridge University, has worked in private practice in Wellington since 1983, specialising in commercial law. She was a partner at Chapman Tripp in the 1990s and a consultant until 2011. She developed a keen interest in securities regulation in the early 2000s, and is the author of“Securities Law in New Zealand” (2010) and co-author of“Financial Markets Conduct Regulation, A Practitioner's Guide” (2014). Victoria currently teaches commercial law, insolvency law and securities regulation. She holds a practising certificate as a barrister and solicitor.

–present Senior Lecturer, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington

1983 Victoria University of Wellington, LLB (Hons)

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