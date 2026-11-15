If you can walk, you can Sea Trek

Walking on the ocean floor in Cozumel

Explore the reef while helmet diving

- Steven Lorenzo, int'l salesCOZUMEL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Planning an ocean excursion for a family with mixed ages and comfort levels often means compromising-leaving non-swimmers on the boat, skipping scuba diving due to certification requirements, or struggling with awkward snorkel masks. Sea Trek Cozumel is eliminating those barriers through guided underwater helmet diving, allowing family members from ages 8 to 80+ to walk side by side along the Caribbean seafloor while breathing naturally.Built around a simple principle-"if you can walk and breathe, you can Sea Trek"-the experience bridges the gap between surface snorkeling and deep-water scuba. Participants wear a specialized, air-supplied helmet that rests gently on their shoulders, creating a clear, dry air pocket around the head. Rather than floating at the surface or managing mouthpieces and heavy tanks, guests descend a short ladder to a prepared sandy pathway and stroll upright through Cozumel's marine environment.Because the experience requires zero swimming ability and no prior certification, multi-generational families can share a true underwater adventure together:* **Designed for Ages 8 to 80+:** Anyone at least 8 years old and weighing 80 pounds or more can participate, making it an inclusive activity for children, teens, parents, and grandparents alike.* **Dry-Head Comfort:** Water never enters the helmet-participants keep their face and hair completely dry and can even wear prescription glasses or contact lenses throughout the walk.* **Fast, Stress-Free Orientation:** After a straightforward 10-to-15-minute safety briefing, families spend 30 minutes walking underwater alongside certified dive guides in small, closely supervised groups.* **Flexible Cozumel Locations:** Families can choose between Sea Trek Cozumel's downtown location inside Jeanie's Beach Club (featuring free club entry and no park entrance fee) or its live-reef site inside Chankanaab Park."Most families assume that standing at the bottom of the ocean surrounded by tropical fish is reserved for certified divers," said Steven Lorenzo, representative at Sea Trek Cozumel. "With Sea Trek, a grandmother who has never swum a lap and an eight-year-old grandchild can walk the exact same underwater trail together, smile at each other through clear visors, and breathe just as easily as they do on land."To round out the day, all Sea Trek Cozumel bookings include complimentary lockers, showers, and free post-dive snorkeling equipment so families can continue exploring the water at their own pace.Families planning a Cozumel vacation or cruise port stop can learn more about age and health guidelines, compare locations, and reserve their time slot online at .**About Sea Trek Cozumel**Sea Trek Cozumel offers guided underwater helmet diving adventures in Cozumel, Mexico, with locations at Jeanie's Beach Club and Chankanaab Park. Designed for beginners, non-swimmers, and families ages 8 and up, the company provides safe, certified-guide underwater walks requiring no swimming skills or scuba training. For reservations and family planning details, visit []( ).

Steven Lorenzo

Sea Trek Cozumel

+1 7862710606

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Walking and Breathing Underwater: How Sea Trek Cozumel Makes Reef Exploration Accessible for the Whole Family News Provided By International Advertising, Inc November 16, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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