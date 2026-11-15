Nancy Fulton, Writer/Producer & Founder of RationalCo

RationalCo Author Interviews

One 60-minute video interview gives creators and business owners edited footage and text they can sell or use to market their products and services online.

- Nancy Fulton, RationalCoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RationalCo has introduced the Interview Session, a one-to-one recorded video interview service for authors, filmmakers, podcasters, founders and nonprofit leaders who want great audio, video and text content created in their own voice. Packages start at $297.Writer, producer and serial entrepreneur Nancy Fulton has launched RationalCo, a line of one-to-one PR and marketing services for authors, filmmakers, podcasters, founders and small businesses. Services start at $250 for a 90-minute marketing strategy session and extend to a fully managed 60-day PR campaign starting at $6,000.Three interview packages are available:- Interview Kit: a full 60-minute interview delivered both as raw footage and as a cleaned-up version with filler words removed, plus raw and cleaned-up text transcripts, delivered shortly after the recording session. This content can be further edited and sold by the interview subject, or turned into the clips and text they need to support their marketing efforts for other products.- Interview + Clips: everything in the Kit, plus three finished clips delivered within about seven business days and a one-to-one lesson on making more clips in Canva.- Interview + Content Engine: everything above, plus two finished blog posts written from the transcript and a one-to-one lesson on writing more posts from it.The cleaned-up video is formatted to be cut into clips for LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and X. The transcripts can be turned into articles and social media posts that are used for years to come.“Most people explain their work better in conversation than on a blank page, and one hour of talking can supply weeks of posts and clips,” said Nancy Fulton, founder of RationalCo.“Interviews also make great products and great podcasts, and they can be the foundation for great books. I very much enjoy helping customers learn how to make the most of these valuable tools.”Nancy Fulton, founder of No Better Friend Entertainment LLC, has been running events and workshops for filmmakers, documentary producers, writers and experts selling services since 2015. You can learn more about her work and on-demand workshops at NancyFultonMeetups.The Interview Session solution is now available at rationalco.

Nancy Fulton

No Better Friend Entertainment LLC

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Nancy Fulton's RationalCo Now Offers Recorded Interview Sessions for Authors, Filmmakers and Founders News Provided By No Better Friend Entertainment LLC November 16, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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