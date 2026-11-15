The Business Research Company

Car Sharing Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Car Sharing Market Projected to Reach $12.85 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The car sharing industry has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by shifting urban lifestyles and evolving transportation needs. As cities become denser and the demand for flexible mobility options rises, this market is positioned for rapid expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and what the future holds for car sharing services.

Market Size and Expected Growth in the Car Sharing Market

The car sharing market has experienced swift growth, expanding from $6.15 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $7.15 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This upward trend over recent years can be linked to factors such as increasing urban population density, parking challenges in busy cities, a growing preference for on-demand transportation, widespread smartphone adoption for mobility services, and greater awareness of the costs involved in vehicle ownership.

Download a free sample of the car sharing market report:



Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue this rapid trajectory, reaching $12.85 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.8%. Several factors are expected to contribute to this surge, including the rising demand for affordable urban transportation, expansion of car sharing into emerging urban centers, closer integration of shared mobility with public transit systems, increased popularity of subscription-based mobility options, and a social shift toward reducing reliance on private cars. Key trends shaping the future landscape involve the growth of free-floating car sharing models, mobile app-based vehicle booking, short-term access options, broader availability of urban car sharing, and the rise of corporate car sharing programs.

Understanding Car Sharing and Its Benefits

Car sharing is a transportation service that enables users to access vehicles on a short-term or usage-based basis, which decreases the need for owning a personal vehicle. This model offers flexible mobility solutions and has the potential to lower vehicle ownership rates, reduce parking demands, and cut emissions depending on factors like usage patterns, types of vehicles involved, and local transport infrastructure.

View the full car sharing market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Nov_PR

How Urbanization Fuels the Car Sharing Market Growth

One of the most significant factors driving the car sharing market forward is the ongoing increase in urbanization combined with worsening traffic congestion. As more people move into cities, vehicle density rises, leading to longer commute times and frequent traffic jams that hamper transportation efficiency. This concentration of population in urban areas creates a pressing need for flexible, efficient mobility solutions that can alleviate some of these challenges.

Why Traffic Congestion Supports Car Sharing Adoption

The growing traffic congestion and urban population density encourage consumers to seek out on-demand mobility services that reduce the necessity of owning a private vehicle. Car sharing offers a cost-effective alternative that helps lower commuting expenses while improving convenience in crowded city environments. To illustrate, in May 2026, the UK's Department for Transport reported that total motor vehicle travel on Great Britain's roads reached 342.6 billion vehicle miles in 2025, marking a 1.9% increase from the previous year. This exemplifies how increasing traffic volumes are driving demand for shared mobility options like car sharing.

Asia-Pacific's Leading Role in the Car Sharing Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the position as the largest market for car sharing services and is expected to maintain this lead during the forecast period. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region globally. The car sharing market analysis includes geographic segments such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional developments and growth patterns.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Car Sharing Market Projected to Reach $12.85 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 16, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.