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Catalytic Reforming Catalyst Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Catalytic Reforming Catalyst Market Is Projected to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR Through 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The catalytic reforming catalyst market has experienced considerable growth recently, supported by increasing demand for better-quality fuels and refined petroleum products. As refining technologies evolve, this market is set to continue expanding, driven by various factors in both established and emerging regions. Below is a detailed overview of market size, growth drivers, key components, and regional insights shaping the future of this sector.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Catalytic Reforming Catalyst Market

The catalytic reforming catalyst market is projected to grow steadily in the near term, increasing from $0.71 billion in 2025 to $0.75 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This recent growth period has been fueled by rising demand for high-octane gasoline, greater refinery utilization rates, expanded aromatic hydrocarbon output, increased refinery hydrogen needs, and the broader adoption of catalytic reforming technologies in petroleum refining.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $0.97 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4%. Key drivers during this forecast period include the growing requirement for cleaner, high-quality transportation fuels, stricter refinery efficiency standards, expanding demand for petrochemical feedstocks, rising hydrogen production at refineries, and the need for replacing high-performance reforming catalysts. Notable trends anticipated include a higher demand for catalysts with increased activity, the adoption of longer-life catalyst formulations, improved hydrogen generation through reforming, greater use of precious metal recovery and catalyst recycling processes, and catalysts that offer enhanced resistance to deactivation.

Understanding the Role and Composition of Catalytic Reforming Catalysts

Catalytic reforming catalysts are crucial in the petroleum refining process, where they convert low-octane naphtha into high-octane reformate while simultaneously producing valuable aromatic compounds and hydrogen. Typically, these catalysts comprise platinum combined with metals like rhenium, supported on a high-surface-area acidic material. Their function is vital for producing high-octane blending components needed in gasoline and petrochemical feedstocks, as well as supporting hydrogen generation within refinery operations.

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Factors Contributing to Market Expansion Through Increased Fuel Consumption

One of the primary growth factors for the catalytic reforming catalyst market is the rising global consumption of fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuels. This increase is largely driven by heightened transportation activity, including the movement of passengers and goods, which escalates the demand for petroleum-based fuels. As fuel consumption rises, refineries need to produce higher volumes of high-octane gasoline and other refined products, which rely on catalytic reforming processes to enhance fuel quality and octane ratings.

For instance, in March 2026, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental energy organization, projected that global oil demand would grow by 830,000 barrels per day in 2025, nearing a total of 104 million barrels per day. This forecast underscores how increased fuel use translates directly into greater demand for catalytic reforming catalysts to meet refining needs.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Patterns

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the catalytic reforming catalyst market, benefiting from its mature refining infrastructure and established demand. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, increased fuel consumption, and expanding refining capacities.

The market report covers key geographic segments, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and regional opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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