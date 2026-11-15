Justin Caballero, President of Revive Design and Renovation

As hurricanes bring damaging winds, flooding & extended power outages to Central Florida, homeowners are prioritizing storm protection with luxury design.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For years, many Central Florida homeowners assumed that living miles from the coast meant they were largely protected from the worst effects of hurricanes. Recent storms have challenged that assumption. Hurricane Ian brought record rainfall and widespread flooding to the Orlando area in 2022, while Hurricane Milton carried damaging winds across Central Florida in 2024.As a result, storm resilience is becoming an increasingly important consideration for Orlando homeowners planning renovations. Rather than choosing between a beautiful home and a more storm-resistant one, homeowners are discovering that thoughtful design and construction can accomplish both.According to Revive Design and Renovation, a luxury design and build remodeling company serving Central Florida, Tampa Bay and Sarasota, incorporating resilience into a remodeling project can help protect a home's structure, minimize potential damage and improve long-term functionality."Florida homeowners are thinking differently about remodeling," said Justin Caballero, President of Revive Design and Renovation. "They still want beautiful kitchens, spacious living areas and stunning outdoor spaces, but they're also asking how those improvements will hold up when the next storm comes through. The opportunity is to make those investments work together rather than treating storm protection as an afterthought."Understanding the Risks Beyond the CoastWhile inland homeowners do not face the same storm surge risks as coastal properties, they remain vulnerable to sustained winds, falling trees, tornadoes spawned by passing storms, heavy rainfall and rising lake levels. Extended power outages can also create significant disruptions, particularly during Florida's hottest months.Understanding these risks is the first step toward making informed remodeling decisions. A wind-mitigation inspection, for example, can identify how a home's roof is attached to its walls, the condition and type of roof decking, and the protective features of its windows, doors and garage doors.The findings can help homeowners prioritize improvements based on their property's specific vulnerabilities. Qualifying wind-mitigation features may also make homeowners eligible for insurance premium discounts under Florida law.Protecting the Home's Most Vulnerable OpeningsWindows, exterior doors and garage doors are among the most important considerations in a storm-conscious remodel. If wind breaches a home's exterior, internal pressure can contribute to significant structural damage, including roof failure.Impact-rated windows and doors can help protect against windborne debris while allowing homeowners to maintain the open, light-filled designs popular in luxury renovations. Large sliding glass doors and folding glass systems can also preserve views and create seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces.Garage doors deserve particular attention. Because they represent one of the largest openings in a home, an inadequately reinforced garage door can become a vulnerable point during high winds. Replacing an older door with a properly rated, wind-resistant model can be an important component of a broader resilience strategy.Planning for Water and Power DisruptionsHeavy rainfall can create flooding challenges even for homes located far from the coast. Proper grading and drainage, well-sealed windows and doors, and water-resistant materials in vulnerable areas can help minimize potential damage.For homes near lakes or in low-lying neighborhoods, material selections also matter. Porcelain tile flooring, for example, can be easier to clean and maintain than certain other flooring materials if water enters the home.Power resilience is another consideration gaining attention. Whole-home standby generators and battery storage systems can help maintain essential functions, including air conditioning, refrigeration and medical equipment, during extended outages. Incorporating these systems while a home is already undergoing electrical upgrades can simplify installation and reduce the need for future construction disruptions.Why Remodeling Is the Time to Make ImprovementsOne of the most cost-effective opportunities to strengthen a home comes when renovation work is already underway. When walls are open, electrical systems are being updated or exterior features are being replaced, homeowners can address storm vulnerabilities as part of the larger project.For example, replacing windows during a kitchen renovation or engineering a covered lanai to meet stronger structural standards during an outdoor living project can help avoid duplicating labor and construction costs later.A comprehensive approach also requires coordination among designers, engineers, electricians, roofing professionals, window and door suppliers, inspectors and other trades. Working with a design and build firm can help streamline that process, keeping aesthetic goals, structural considerations, permitting and construction aligned throughout the project."Resilience should be part of the conversation from the very first design meeting," Caballero said. "When you plan for these improvements upfront, you can protect your investment, make smarter decisions about materials and construction, and still create the home you've always envisioned."For more information, visit Revive Design and Renovation's Winter Park showroom at 601 S. New York Ave., call 813-680-4103 or visit the company's website.About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family owned, full service interior remodeling company serving the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, and whole home renovations. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines more than 200 years of team experience with a commitment to stress free, detail oriented remodeling. Revive's mission, Life Improvement through Home Improvement, extends beyond the finished design, ensuring homeowners feel confident throughout the remodeling process and proud of the final result. Recognized for its growth and industry excellence, Revive was named the No. 1 design-build remodeler in Florida on Qualified Remodeler's 2026 Top 500 and ranked No. 89 nationally. The company was also named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and the Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50. Revive has earned 23 National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) awards, been named Best Remodeler five times and received more than 500 five-star homeowner reviews.For more information visit:

Justin Caballero

Revive Design and Renovation

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Inland Is Not Immune: Revive Design and Renovation Encourages Orlando Homeowners to Build Storm Resilience Into Remodels News Provided By Revive Design and Renovation November 16, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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