MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's latest selloff is being linked to persistent U.S.-driven pressure in spot markets and renewed ETF outflows, with traders watching whether the weakness is another short-term liquidity event or a deeper demand reset.

After bottoming following the U.S. midterm elections in 2018 and 2022, Bitcoin now appears to be following a similar, painful pattern. The coin fell more than $10,000 this week and was last reported around $65,116, down roughly 12.4%-with the broader market slipping alongside it, according to CoinMarketCap.

Anchorage Digital researcher David Lawant attributed ongoing sell pressure largely to the U.S., citing heavy net taker sell flow seen mainly on Coinbase. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $2.35 billion in net outflows over two consecutive weeks, with redemptions exceeding $1 billion each week. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao denied Binance is behind the drop, pointing instead to macro factors, ETF outflows, and broader security concerns. Bitcoin's weakness continued into a period marked by“Extreme Fear,” with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index falling to 10. MSCI confirmed it will remove corporate Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy from its global equity indexes effective after market close on Nov. 30.

Key takeawaysU.S. spot market pressure and the ETF drain

One of the clearest explanations offered for this week's weakness came from Anchorage Digital. In remarks attributed to researcher David Lawant, the“call is coming from inside the house,” with continued sell pressure primarily tied to the U.S.

Lawant pointed to a chart indicating heavy net taker sell flow concentrated on Coinbase versus overseas exchanges. The implication for traders is straightforward: even if global sentiment is mixed, localized order-flow imbalances can amplify downside moves, particularly when liquidity and positioning are already fragile.

That flow story aligns with ETF data. According to coverage citing Farside Investors, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs shed $2.35 billion in net outflows over two consecutive weeks. Outflows were reported at more than $1 billion each week, with Farside data showing $1.07 billion in redemptions between Monday and Friday, following $1.28 billion in outflows in the previous week.

The pressure did not look like a one-day anomaly. Reporting cited“seventh consecutive trading session” of net withdrawals, with roughly $1.71 billion redeemed since Nov. 5. For investors, the practical takeaway is that ETF-related selling can behave like a steady headwind-especially when redemptions are persistent enough to override sporadic spot buying.

Zhao rejects exchange-blame; macro and security risks enter the picture

While some market observers often look for operational causes during sudden selloffs, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao pushed back against the idea that Binance was responsible. In a statement shared publicly, Zhao said:“No, Binance did not sell crypto. I bought crypto in the past few days.”

Instead, Zhao pointed to factors that can translate quickly into risk-off positioning: capital shifting toward the Anthropic IPO, the ongoing Bitcoin ETF outflows, heightened security fears in the wake of the Binance hack, and“hot inflation data” that raised expectations for interest-rate hikes.

On the macro front, markets were reported to be pricing a quarter-point Federal Reserve hike in December. That matters because higher expected rates typically compress risk appetite across crypto, even when crypto-specific catalysts remain neutral or positive.

What“Extreme Fear” signals-and what it doesn't

The selloff also carried sentiment markers deeper into the bearish zone. Bitcoin traded near a four-month low around $62,000 on Sunday before rebounding back above $65,000, based on referenced reporting. At the same time, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index fell to 10, which is classified as“Extreme Fear.”

Extreme Fear can be useful as a timing tool-particularly for gauging when marginal buyers have stepped back-but it is not a guarantee of reversal. The key is whether sentiment improves at the same time as the structural drivers do. In this case, the ETF outflow figures and the spot-market order-flow imbalance described by Anchorage suggest downside risk may persist until those pressures ease.

There is, however, a cyclical counterpoint. The reporting notes that Bitcoin doubled within 12 months after the 2018 and 2022 U.S. midterm elections. Past patterns rarely repeat cleanly, but they can remind investors that violent drawdowns sometimes become part of a broader recovery process rather than the end of a cycle.

Broader institutional and policy signals: MSCI index removal

Beyond trading flows, institutional decisions also fed into the week's narrative. Index provider MSCI confirmed that Strategy-described as a corporate Bitcoin treasury firm-will be removed from its global equity indexes after market close on Nov. 30. The change follows months of debate over whether crypto treasury firms qualify as“operating businesses.”

Reporting also indicated that Japan's Metaplanet and Upexi are marked for deletion, while Ether treasury firm Sharplink is on a watchlist. Such moves are not direct sell signals in the same way as ETF redemptions, but they can affect the accessibility of crypto exposure through passive investment vehicles.

As quoted in the coverage, Ryan Kirkley, CEO of Global Settlement Network, argued that index inclusion previously meant“ordinary passive investors” were receiving leveraged Bitcoin exposure they did not choose. Strategy's shares fell 6.49% on Thursday and were down more than a quarter over the past month at the time of the report, underscoring that these decisions can coincide with, or reinforce, a deteriorating risk perception.

What to watch next

The next signals investors should track are whether U.S. spot-market sell pressure on venues like Coinbase continues to dominate, and whether the ETF outflow trend breaks-especially given the reported streak of redemptions. With macro expectations for higher rates also in play, the market's ability to absorb selling without extended breakdown will likely decide whether this becomes a repeat of prior post-election volatility or a more persistent repricing.

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