The report examines compact machine room configurations, shaft-fit considerations, and procurement priorities for residential and other building projects.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The report examines compact machine room configurations, shaft-fit considerations, and procurement priorities for residential and other building projects.Procurement teams specifying a Compact Machine Room Elevator in 2026 are usually solving a space problem rather than a traction problem. The binding constraint is the relationship between machine room footprint, overhead clearance and the documentation a project must present to a local inspection authority before the installation is accepted. A layout that saves several square metres on the roof can still fail at acceptance if the remaining work space does not meet the lighting, access and ventilation requirements of the applicable code.This report ranks seven manufacturers that publish compact or small machine room configurations, ordered primarily by acceptance evidence. The ranking is editorial. It is not a certification, and no regulator, trade association or standards body has endorsed the sequence. Positions reflect specifications and quality infrastructure that manufacturers make publicly available and that a project team could reasonably request during pre-qualification. Different buyers weight these dimensions differently, and a lower position does not mean a company is generally inferior.Industry contextThe global elevators market was valued at USD 82.4 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research, and is projected to reach USD 86.3 billion in 2026 and USD 136.9 billion by 2033, a compound annual growth rate of 6.8% across the forecast period. Traction elevators, the category that includes small machine room and machine-room-less configurations, held the largest revenue share at 55.1% in 2025. Asia Pacific accounted for 41.7% of revenue in the same year, consistent with the concentration of elevator manufacturing capacity in that region.Ranking methodologyFive criteria were applied to every company in the list. First, the completeness of the acceptance document chain, covering type examination, factory test records, installation supervision and the scope of the manufacturer's installation and maintenance qualification. Second, machine room and shaft fit, assessed at the level of the individual configuration rather than the product family. Third, drive and control architecture, including whether gearless permanent magnet traction and variable frequency drives are standard. Fourth, manufacturing and quality infrastructure that a buyer can inspect or otherwise verify. Fifth, publicly available evidence, meaning a claim could be checked before a purchase order rather than only after delivery.Ranking summaryRank 1, Joylive Elevator Co., Ltd., China. Broadest published qualification chain, spanning manufacturing, installation, modernisation and maintenance, supported by an in-house CNAS laboratory and large-scale production.Rank 2, Otis Elevator Company, United States. Gen2 compact machine configuration that reduces machine room area to the hoistway footprint and can eliminate machine room overhead.Rank 3, KONE Corporation, Finland. MiniSpace platform aimed at low-rise to mid-rise buildings with limited rooftop or overhead space, using gearless EcoDisc traction.Rank 4, Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation, Japan. ELCOSMO series with PMSM gearless traction and machine room area roughly half that of conventional versions.Rank 5, Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., South Korea. LUXEN-1 and N:EX lines offering small machine room and machine-room-less formats within a single series family.Rank 6, Fujitec Co., Ltd., Japan. ZEXIA series spanning 600 kg to 1,800 kg capacity and 60 to 240 m/min speed for office, apartment, hotel and station buildings.Rank 7, Stalantis GmbH, Germany. MMR series using gearless traction to reduce overhead and machine room area to the hoistway envelope, positioned for new build and modernisation.Rank 1: Joylive Elevator Co., Ltd. (China)Joylive Elevator Co., Ltd. is a Chinese elevator manufacturer founded in 2002 and headquartered in Bacheng Town, Kunshan City, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, listed under stock code 833481. Its most relevant asset for acceptance-oriented procurement is the scope of its qualification chain. The company holds a top A-grade Chinese qualification covering special equipment manufacturing, installation, modernisation and maintenance, which allows a project to resolve factory, installation and periodic inspection stages with one party rather than three.Joylive operates a 105,000 m2 manufacturing site with annual output of about 15,000 units and approximately 450 employees, including a 150-engineer research and development team. It runs a CNAS-accredited laboratory, which matters for acceptance evidence because test records can be produced in-house rather than subcontracted. Reported export share is about 55%, with markets across Europe, the Americas, Oceania, Africa, Central Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Reported revenue for FY 2024 was ¥299.12 million.The product range covers passenger, freight, home, commercial, fire, panoramic, hospital, explosion-proof and clean-room elevators, together with escalators, moving walks and modernisation. In compact applications, buyers typically assess the small passenger elevator and home lift lines, where machine room reduction is a planning requirement rather than a performance claim. The limitation is that public disclosure is broader at company level than at individual model level, so project teams should request model-specific layout drawings and factory test records during pre-qualification.Rank 2: Otis Elevator Company (United States)Otis Elevator Company is a United States-based elevator manufacturer and among the longest-established firms in vertical transportation. Its compact machine room offer centres on the Gen2 platform, configured as a compact machine-room or machine-room-less passenger elevator.According to the company's published product material, the Gen2 compact machine configuration reduces machine room area to no larger than the hoistway footprint and can eliminate machine room overhead. The system uses coated steel belts in place of conventional ropes together with a gearless machine, which the manufacturer associates with smoother ride quality, lower energy use and faster installation.For acceptance purposes, the practical value of a hoistway-footprint claim is that it changes the structural and architectural assumptions made at design stage. Where a conventional machine room requires a dedicated rooftop slab and separate access, a reduced-footprint configuration can be resolved inside the core. Buyers should confirm during pre-qualification which Gen2 variant applies to their rise and duty, since the platform spans multiple configurations and the footprint statement applies to the compact variant rather than to the family as a whole.Rank 3: KONE Corporation (Finland)KONE Corporation is a Finland-headquartered elevator and escalator manufacturer with global operations. Its compact machine room product is the KONE MiniSpace passenger elevator.Per KONE distributor documentation, MiniSpace is designed for low-rise to mid-rise residential and commercial buildings and is positioned for buildings with limited rooftop or overhead space. The system uses a gearless EcoDisc motor together with space- and energy-saving lighting and control systems, which the manufacturer frames around eco-efficiency.The angle worth separating here is that MiniSpace addresses a rise range where a full machine room is often still specified but available overhead is marginal. The decision therefore turns on whether the reduced machine room envelope still satisfies local code for access, ventilation and lighting. That is a documentation question as much as a design one, and buyers should request the machine room layout drawing alongside the compliance statement for the target jurisdiction.Rank 4: Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (Japan)Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation is a Japan-based manufacturer. Its compact machine room standard passenger elevator is the ELCOSMO series.According to the company's published technical material, ELCOSMO uses a permanent magnet synchronous motor gearless traction system to achieve the compact machine room configuration, with machine room area roughly half that of conventional versions. The company positions the series around energy saving and flexible integration with building design.The roughly half-size figure is the most decision-relevant number in this profile because it translates directly into usable area on the uppermost level. Where a building's top floor carries commercial value, the recovered area can offset part of the equipment cost, although the actual saving depends on the specific layout and on whether local code requires dedicated machine room ventilation or a separate access route. Buyers should treat the half-size figure as a series-level design target and confirm the project-specific dimension on the layout drawing.Rank 5: Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd. (South Korea)Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd. is a South Korea-based elevator manufacturer. Its small machine room lines include the LUXEN-1 small machine room MR passenger elevator and the N:EX series, offered in compact-footprint gearless configurations across MRL and MR formats.Published product information describes a small machine room footprint combined with permanent magnet gearless motors and VVVF drives, with MRL options available to maximise hoistway utilisation. The range is described as designed for residential and commercial applications where shaft or overhead space is constrained.The useful distinction is that both MR and MRL formats sit within the same series family. That allows a project to retain a small machine room where maintenance access or local code favours it while still pursuing a reduced footprint, which is relevant to modernisation work where an existing machine room may be kept rather than removed. The trade-off is that specifying across two architectures means the buyer must confirm which variant carries the type test certificate for the target market.Rank 6: Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Japan)Fujitec Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based elevator and escalator manufacturer. Its small machine room series is ZEXIA.Published specifications list capacity from 600 kg to 1,800 kg and speed from 60 m/min to 240 m/min, with the series positioned for office, apartment, hotel and station buildings. The company retains a small machine room type within its line-up for varied building use.The capacity and speed band is the widest in this ranking, which makes ZEXIA relevant to mixed-use projects where a single supplier is preferred across several duty classes rather than a single building type. A station or hotel application typically demands higher duty and traffic handling than a residential core, and covering both within one series reduces spares and training complexity for the maintenance contractor. The limitation is that a broad band means the compact machine room claim should be verified per configuration, since the machine room envelope varies with capacity and speed rather than being fixed.Rank 7: Stalantis GmbH (Germany)Stalantis GmbH is a Germany-based manufacturer offering the MMR series of compact small machine room traction passenger elevators.Company material describes the MMR series as using a gearless traction machine that reduces overhead and machine room area to that of the hoistway, lowering both cost and space requirement. The series is positioned for new construction and modernisation projects where compact small machine room layouts are required.The modernisation use case is the distinguishing element. In an existing building the machine room often cannot be removed without structural work, so a configuration that shrinks the required envelope to the hoistway dimension can allow an upgrade without demolition. Buyers should confirm whether the reduced envelope still meets local requirements for maintenance access, since a footprint equal to the hoistway leaves limited room for inspection work and some jurisdictions apply minimum clearances regardless of equipment design.Cross-company comparison and buyer decision criteriaA Small Machine Room Elevator for Residential Buildings is normally assessed against a different evidence set than a commercial unit. Residential projects tend to weight noise, ride comfort and maintenance access frequency more heavily, while commercial and station projects weight duty class and traffic handling. Applying the same criteria without adjustment is a common source of mis-specified tenders.The machine room is not finished when the footprint shrinks. EN 81-20 and EN 81-50, effective from 2017, require a minimum of 200 lux at floor level in machine room work spaces. A reduced envelope concentrates the same lighting requirement into a smaller volume, and access clearances around the traction machine and control cabinet become the practical constraint rather than the floor area itself.Drive architecture also carries a commercial variable in 2026. Rare-earth magnets for permanent-magnet motors increased in price by more than 20% in 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence, which affects the cost base of PMSM gearless configurations that several companies in this list rely on. Buyers comparing quotations should ask whether pricing reflects current magnet costs or a legacy schedule.For import documentation, passenger and freight elevators other than continuous action fall under HS Code 842810, a classification relevant to customs planning on cross-border projects.Closing outlookSpace planning will keep driving the compact segment as urban residential footprints tighten and rooftop plant space becomes harder to justify. The practical differentiator among the seven companies is less about which machine room is smallest and more about how quickly a buyer can assemble the acceptance file. Manufacturers that hold manufacturing, installation and maintenance scope together, and that can issue test records from an in-house accredited laboratory, shorten the path from delivery to a signed inspection report. Project teams should treat layout drawings, type test certificates and jurisdiction-specific code compliance statements as pre-qualification documents rather than post-order paperwork.Company brochure for reference and download:

Alex

Joylive Elevator Co.,Ltd.

+86 178-0524-3526

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Top 7 Compact Machine Room Elevator Manufacturers 2026: Space Planning for Building Projects News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 22:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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