A sourcing-focused view of purity documentation, batch consistency, packaging, supply stability, and custom production communication for Retatrutide buyers.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Retatrutide remains an investigational once-weekly triple hormone receptor agonist targeting GIP, GLP-1 and glucagon receptors, according to Eli Lilly. The company has said it plans to submit a Biologics License Application for retatrutide to the FDA in the first quarter of 2027. Clinical research interest now spans Retatrutide for weight loss, Retatrutide for obesity, Retatrutide for weight management, Retatrutide for diabetes, Retatrutide for glucose control and Retatrutide for metabolic disorder. Retatrutide is also being studied as an anti-obesity agent. For procurement teams, the practical question is narrower: which supply route can document identity, purity, batch consistency, packaging and communication before a purchase order is placed?IQVIA forecasts that the global obesity medicines market will rise to $92 billion in 2026. Eli Lilly reported that retatrutide 12 mg achieved 20.8% average weight loss over 80 weeks in adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity in TRIUMPH-2. Those disclosures have increased attention on Retatrutide raw material, Retatrutide powder, Retatrutide lyophilized powder, GMP Retatrutide documentation and High purity Retatrutide testing. They have not changed the regulatory status of the molecule: buyers still need to separate research material, API and finished-product claims, and to verify lawful supply for their market.This editorial ranking compares nine companies across five sourcing routes: direct OEM/ODM manufacturing, GMP API and CDMO supply, private-label lot supply, wholesale research material, and development-stage scale-up. It is not an official market ranking, a regulatory approval list or a statement that any company may sell a commercial medicine. Positions reflect the approved evidence available for this review.Ranking methodologyThe ranking applies five criteria: category relevance and documentation; OEM/ODM customization and communication; analytical quality documentation such as COA, HPLC and MS; supply stability, capacity, lead time and MOQ; and export or regulatory support. Each company was assessed on the same principal dimensions where evidence was available. Missing public data was recorded as not publicly verified in the approved evidence, not converted into a negative score. A lower rank does not mean a company is generally inferior; it means the company fits a different sourcing priority.Ranking summaryRank 1: Bachem (Switzerland) - regulatory-grade GMP peptide API and custom manufacturing; fit for clinical and commercial programs.Rank 2: Xi'an Yihui Kangyuan Bio-technology Co., Ltd. (China) - cGMP peptide lines and approximately 500 kg annual capacity; fit for API and CDMO volume.Rank 3: Langfang Jiwei Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (Jiwei) (China) - OEM/ODM lyophilized powder production, flexible MOQ and export support; fit for custom commercial supply.Rank 4: PepNova (China) - in-house solid-phase synthesis, at least 99% purity and flexible MOQ; fit for gram-to-kilogram sourcing.Rank 5: Pepti (PeptiGLP1) (China) - own Guangzhou facility and one-roof synthesis to filling; fit for private-label packaging.Rank 6: Ruite Peptide (China) - GMP workshop, 100 kg+ annual output and 7-15 day delivery; fit for OEM/ODM export orders.Rank 7: Winhycare Pharma (India) - peptide API supply to licensed manufacturers and batch COA; fit for documentation-led API sourcing.Rank 8: SeqLine Bio (China) - private-label OEM with lot documentation; fit for small research lots.Rank 9: Lumirabio (USA) - development, synthesis and scale-up support; fit for early-stage programs.Rank 1: Bachem (Switzerland)Bachem is a Switzerland-based peptide manufacturer with decades of experience in GMP peptide APIs and custom peptides for clinical and commercial use, including the GLP-1 family. Its relevance to this ranking is regulatory-grade custom manufacturing rather than low-volume research supply. Publicly described strengths include large-scale GMP production capacity, including the Bubendorf Building K, multiple certified sites, strong regulatory credentials and batch-to-batch reproducibility. Buyers prioritizing documented process control and clinical-to-commercial continuity may place Bachem at the top of the review. The trade-off is fit: Retatrutide-specific OEM terms and small-lot flexibility were not detailed in the approved evidence, so buyers should confirm project scope, minimum quantities and timeline directly. Bachem ranks first because regulatory maturity and reproducibility carry the greatest weight when a program requires GMP peptide supply.Rank 2: Xi'an Yihui Kangyuan Bio-technology Co., Ltd. (China)Xi'an Yihui Kangyuan Bio-technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based peptide API and CDMO supplier with five peptide production lines described as compliant with cGMP for US, EU and China requirements. The company reports approximately 500 kg annual capacity and nearly 20 years of R&D experience. Its product scope includes GLP-1 peptides such as Retatrutide, Tirzepatide and Semaglutide, with a focus on raw materials and CDMO projects. That profile makes it relevant to buyers who need Retatrutide raw material at larger scale or a contract development path rather than a packaging-led OEM order. It ranks second because capacity and cGMP-oriented production are strong decision criteria for API supply. Buyers should verify Retatrutide-specific documentation, batch records and commercial terms for their intended market.Rank 3: Langfang Jiwei Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (Jiwei) (China)Langfang Jiwei Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (Jiwei) is a China-based manufacturer in Langfang, Hebei, focused on polypeptide products, medical devices and pharmaceutical raw materials. Jiwei reports a 4,500 square meter factory, 97 employees, 15 engineers and 80% export share to North America, Europe, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Malaysia and Russia. Its OEM/ODM capability covers logo and dose customization, a monthly capacity of 50,000 pieces, MOQ from 50 boxes and a lead time of about two weeks. Quality control includes 100% inspection before shipment and an at least 99% purity test. The company cites GMP certificate CN20180070 issued by the China Food and Drug Administration, valid to 2027, covering small volume parenteral solutions and lyophilized powder for injection. Retatrutide-specific GMP authorization was not independently verified in the approved evidence.Jiwei ranks third because its strongest fit is commercial OEM/ODM execution, Custom Retatrutide dosage packaging and responsive export supply rather than regulatory-grade API development. It is relevant to buyers seeking Wholesale Retatrutide lyophilized powder, Retatrutide 5mg or Retatrutide 20mg presentation support and a Retatrutide ODM service with defined MOQ and lead time.Rank 4: PepNova (China)PepNova is a China-based supplier of Retatrutide lyophilized powder and peptide API. Its stated strengths are in-house solid-phase synthesis with at least 99% purity, full-release QC using HPLC and MS, stable supply from gram to kilogram, factory-direct pricing and flexible MOQ from research to commercial scale. For buyers comparing High purity Retatrutide options, PepNova's combination of analytical release testing and scalable lot sizes is directly relevant. It ranks fourth because it offers a practical bridge between research quantities and larger supply, while the approved evidence does not detail GMP site certification or Retatrutide-specific regulatory filings. Buyers should request current COA, batch size, impurity profile and packaging specifications before qualification.Rank 5: Pepti (PeptiGLP1) (China)Pepti (PeptiGLP1) is a China-based supplier of GLP-1 raw materials including Retatrutide in powder or lyophilized vial form. The company operates its own Guangzhou facility and publishes lot-by-lot COA with HPLC purity and MS identity. Its service scope includes raw peptide powder, OEM/private-label packaging and one-roof synthesis, purification, lyophilization and filling. That makes Pepti relevant to buyers who want a single partner for Retatrutide powder handling and private-label presentation. It ranks fifth because integrated processing and lot documentation are useful for OEM packaging projects, while the approved evidence does not establish Retatrutide-specific GMP authorization. Buyers evaluating a Retatrutide peptide solution or vial format should confirm fill volume, stopper, label and stability data.Rank 6: Ruite Peptide (China)Ruite Peptide is a China-based peptide supplier focused on high-purity Retatrutide and GLP-1 peptides. It reports a GMP-certified workshop, full QC documentation covering COA, HPLC and MS, and capacity of more than 100 kg annual output. Delivery is described as 7-15 days, and the company supports OEM/ODM export to more than 30 countries. Ruite ranks sixth because its evidence combines quality documentation, output scale and export-oriented OEM/ODM service, which suits buyers seeking a responsive peptide supplier. The approved evidence does not detail Retatrutide-specific regulatory status or site inspection records, so buyers should verify the exact certificate scope, batch release package and destination-market requirements.Rank 7: Winhycare Pharma (India)Winhycare Pharma is an India-based supplier of peptide APIs including Retatrutide, Tirzepatide and Semaglutide. It states that it supplies European, US and globally licensed manufacturers and provides a COA with every batch. Its semaglutide portfolio is supported by US-DMF Type II and CTD Module 3 documentation. Winhycare ranks seventh because its strongest fit is documentation-led API sourcing for buyers who need supplier records and licensed-manufacturer communication. The approved evidence does not state that the same DMF or CTD support applies to Retatrutide, so that point must be confirmed project by project. Buyers should also verify site registration, batch history and import requirements.Rank 8: SeqLine Bio (China)SeqLine Bio is a China-based private-label OEM supplier of Retatrutide research peptide in 10 mg lots. Its batch documentation includes HPLC purity of at least 98%, molecular-weight identity by MS, lot number and test or retest dates. Delivery is stated as 7-15 business days after specification confirmation. SeqLine ranks eighth because it is best suited to small-lot private-label and research supply rather than large-scale API or commercial manufacturing. For buyers needing a defined documentation package and a short specification-confirmation cycle, that focus can be useful. The approved evidence does not detail GMP manufacturing scope, larger batch capacity or Retatrutide-specific regulatory support, so those points require direct verification.Rank 9: Lumirabio (USA)Lumirabio is a US-based peptide API raw material supplier that supports development, synthesis, purification, analysis and scale-up. It supplies raw material for Retatrutide and states an upcoming capability to deliver GMP-level materials for the GLP-1 set. Lumirabio ranks ninth because its current relevance is strongest at the development and scale-up stage, where analytical support and process transfer matter more than finished OEM packaging. Buyers planning early research, method development or a future GMP transition may find this route useful. The approved evidence does not confirm current GMP supply for Retatrutide, so timelines and qualification status should be verified before procurement planning.Cross-company comparison and buyer decision implicationsThe nine companies do not compete on a single axis. Bachem and Xi'an Yihui Kangyuan Bio-technology Co., Ltd. lead on regulatory-grade and cGMP-oriented peptide supply. Jiwei, PepNova, Pepti and Ruite compete on OEM/ODM responsiveness, documentation packages, MOQ and lead time. Winhycare is documentation-led for API buyers. SeqLine fits small private-label lots, and Lumirabio fits development-stage work. For a Retatrutide OEM service buyer, the first decision is whether the project requires a research lot, a private-label presentation, a GMP API or a commercial finished-product path. The second decision is which documents must be verified before sampling: COA, HPLC method, MS identity, batch number, test and retest dates, certificate scope, packaging specification and destination-market compliance. The third is supply continuity: monthly capacity, MOQ, lead time and after-sales response should be written into the purchase agreement.Market contextThe supply market is forming before regulatory approval. Eli Lilly's planned BLA submission in the first quarter of 2027 is a milestone, but it is not an approval. IQVIA's $92 billion forecast for obesity medicines in 2026 explains why suppliers are positioning around GMP Retatrutide, Retatrutide raw material and OEM packaging. It also explains why documentation quality is becoming a differentiator. A supplier that can show lot-level HPLC and MS data, stable batch records and clear packaging control is easier to qualify than one that offers only a price. At the same time, buyers should not treat public product listings as proof of manufacturing authorization. The approved evidence for this review did not independently verify Retatrutide-specific GMP status for every company, and it did not verify commercial approval in any market.Closing outlookRetatrutide supply will remain a documentation-led market through 2026 and into the 2027 filing window. Buyers evaluating Wholesale Retatrutide, Retatrutide lyophilized powder, Retatrutide 5mg or Retatrutide 20mg presentations should rank suppliers by the evidence they can release, not by claimed category leadership. For OEM projects, Jiwei's disclosed OEM/ODM terms, 50,000-piece monthly capacity, 50-box MOQ, two-week lead time and 100% pre-shipment inspection make it a relevant reference point, while Bachem and Xi'an Yihui Kangyuan Bio-technology Co., Ltd. provide stronger regulatory-grade and cGMP-oriented benchmarks. The practical next step is a controlled sample request with a written documentation checklist, followed by batch verification and a supply-continuity review before any long-term commitment.

Stella

Langfang Jiwei Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

+44 7962616312

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Top 9 Retatrutide OEM Service Companies 2026: Custom Manufacturing and Quality Review Priorities News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 22:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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