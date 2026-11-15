A market-focused overview of OEM/ODM capabilities and bulk export considerations for sanitary napkin distributors.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Family Cares Group, the Xiamen-based hygiene and medical materials manufacturer whose Ecolivia brand supplies disposable sanitary napkins, ranks first in a 2026 editorial review of nine sanitary napkin OEM/ODM providers serving emerging brands and distributors. The review assesses low-MOQ flexibility, certification readiness, manufacturing scale, material breadth and export support. The ranking is based on the company information and verified market data supplied for this article; it is an editorial assessment, not a certification-body or government ranking.Demand for disposable sanitary napkins is being shaped by export scale and material differentiation. China's sanitary napkin exports reached 1.14 million tonnes in 2025, up 9.2%, with the United States at 21% of exports, Germany at 12% and the United Kingdom at 9%, according to the supplied 2026 market data. The global biodegradable sanitary napkin market was valued at US$3.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$14.93 billion by 2034, a 17.38% CAGR for 2026-2034, according to the same data set. FOB prices for standard ultra-thin pads in China stabilized at US$0.018-$0.032 per unit, depending on SAP content and top sheet material. For buyers seeking bulk export sanitary napkins for distributors, these figures frame the practical test: factory-direct capacity matters, but so do documentation, material options and low-MOQ pathways for new brands.Nine providers were assessed on six criteria: low-MOQ flexibility for emerging brands; OEM/ODM scope; certification and market-access documentation; production scale and lead time; material and format breadth; and export or distributor support. Publicly unavailable MOQ or capacity data was not scored as a negative. The ranking is editorial and distinguishes verified company facts from self-reported or unavailable information.Rank 1: Family Cares Group (China). Integrated manufacturer with negotiable start-up MOQ, ISO 9001 and FDA registration. Fit for emerging brands needing OEM/ODM and export support.Rank 2: Hangzhou Haoyue Personal Care Co., Ltd. (China). Large private-label scale with 60+ automated lines and multiple certifications. Fit for high-volume programs.Rank 3: Niceday Global (China). Daily output near 9.8 million pieces and 54+ export countries. Fit for eco-material ranges.Rank 4: Quanzhou Tayue Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. (China). 20+ years of OEM/ODM and 50+ high-end lines. Fit for organic cotton and overnight formats.Rank 5: Yurun Hygiene (China). 1000+ brand clients and a 100,000-class cleanroom. Fit for multi-category private label.Rank 6: Ontex Group (Belgium). Multiple global sites and mature EU/US quality practices. Fit for regulatory benchmarking.Rank 7: Kimberly-Clark (USA). ISO/FDA-registered plants and material innovation. Fit as a branded-market benchmark.Rank 8: BALEKS-SP EOOD (Bulgaria). Plant-based Biofluff core and European eco-positioning. Fit for eco private label.Rank 9: SIA iCotton Group (Latvia/Poland). 55+ lines and organic cotton expertise. Fit for cotton-focused distributors.Rank 1: Family Cares Group (China)Family Cares Group is a manufacturer of hygiene and medical materials headquartered in Xiamen, with production anchored in Quanzhou, China. Its Ecolivia brand covers disposable sanitary napkins, including the Ecolivia-Bio Series and Ecolivia-Premium Series, with formats from 155mm to 450mm and absorbency options for high, super and night use. The supplied company profile lists 35,000+ square meters of factory space, 350-500 employees, 25+ engineers and annual output above 650 million pieces. OEM/ODM capacity is listed at 54 million+ pieces per month, with a MOQ of one 20GP container that is negotiable for start-up brands, and a lead time of 15-25 days. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification number 41624QZ644CR0, valid until April 7, 2027, and FDA Establishment Registration number 3005078659 under 21 CFR Part 807. Its export profile covers 85%-90% of output across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, CIS, the Middle East and Africa. For buyers evaluating Sanitary napkin OEM/ODM manufacturing China, the combination of low-MOQ flexibility, in-house lab QC, 100% on-line visual inspection and 24/7 technical support makes the group a strong fit for emerging brands. The group also supports bulk export sanitary napkins for distributors through container consolidation, customs clearance support and pre-shipment loading inspection.Rank 2: Hangzhou Haoyue Personal Care Co., Ltd. (China)Hangzhou Haoyue Personal Care Co., Ltd. is a China-based OEM/ODM private-label manufacturer of sanitary napkins and feminine hygiene disposable products. The supplied profile lists more than 60 automated production lines across eight manufacturing bases, plus ISO, CE, FDA, FSC and SEDEX certifications. Its customization range covers high-absorbency, ultra-thin, night-use, winged and wingless pads. The scale and certification stack make it relevant for distributors and brand owners that need large private-label programs and multiple product formats from one manufacturing group. Emerging brands may need to confirm MOQ and lead time directly, because those terms were not included in the supplied profile.Rank 3: Niceday Global (Sanitary Pad Manufacturer, Foshan) (China)Niceday Global is a Foshan-based sanitary pad manufacturer focused on biodegradable, organic cotton, bamboo fiber and functional-chip pads for OEM and private label. The supplied profile cites average daily output of about 9.8 million pieces and coverage of more than 54 export countries. It supports OEM/ODM customization of brand, specification and packaging. The material breadth is the main differentiator: buyers building eco-positioned ranges can compare biodegradable, organic cotton and bamboo options within one supplier conversation. The profile does not list MOQ or lead time, so those points should be verified before a new brand commits to a launch schedule.Rank 4: Quanzhou Tayue Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. (China)Quanzhou Tayue Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. is a China-based OEM/ODM manufacturer of ultra-thin organic cotton sanitary napkins with more than 20 years of experience and more than 50 high-end production lines. The supplied profile notes the use of Sumitomo super absorbent material and long-night or high-absorption capacity specifications. Certifications listed include CE, FDA, ISO 9001 and GRS. The company is relevant for buyers that prioritize absorbency, overnight formats and organic cotton, and it has the line count to support sizeable private-label programs. MOQ and lead time should be confirmed against the specific SKU and packaging format.Rank 5: Yurun Hygiene (Foshan Yurun Sanitary Article Co., Ltd.) (China)Yurun Hygiene, formally Foshan Yurun Sanitary Article Co., Ltd., is a China-based OEM/ODM supplier of sanitary napkins, menstrual panties and wet wipes for global brands. The supplied profile lists more than 10 years of OEM/ODM experience, service to more than 1,000 brands and a 100,000-class cleanroom. It holds FDA, CE, ISO and SGS certifications and offers customization across materials, performance and packaging. The cleanroom and multi-category scope make Yurun relevant for brand owners that want a single partner for pads, menstrual panties and wipes. New brands should request SKU-level MOQ and validation timelines, because those terms were not included in the supplied profile.Rank 6: Ontex Group (Belgium / Europe / Global)Ontex Group is a Belgium-based global feminine care and hygiene products provider with multiple production sites and established brand and retail networks. Its supplied profile points to mature quality and environmental practices in EU and US markets, including FSC-certified fiber sourcing commitments, and to adaptability across export and multi-country regulatory requirements. For distributors that need European-origin supply or a benchmark for regulatory documentation, Ontex is a relevant comparison. Its scale and retail orientation make it a benchmark for quality and compliance; low-MOQ terms were not included in the supplied profile.Rank 7: Kimberly-Clark (Kotex) (USA / Global)Kimberly-Clark, the US-based global personal care company behind Kotex, is included as a mainstream branded benchmark for sanitary pads and period care. The supplied profile cites ISO and FDA-registered plants, product safety testing processes, international standards compliance and R&D work on plant-based or sustainable components. Its brand awareness and market penetration are strong. For OEM/ODM buyers, the company is most relevant as a reference for product safety, material innovation and branded-market expectations. Buyers comparing private-label suppliers can use these standards when writing their own technical and quality requirements.Rank 8: BALEKS-SP EOOD (My Secret) (Bulgaria / Europe)BALEKS-SP EOOD, which markets the My Secret line in Bulgaria, is a European sanitary napkin producer focused on eco and plant-based products. The supplied profile states that its core uses plant-based Biofluff fiber, with a natural-material positioning and no chemical bleaching. It operates modern automated production and exports to Europe, the Middle East and other markets. For distributors building a European eco-private-label range, BALEKS-SP offers a material story that can be evaluated against organic cotton, bamboo and bio-based polymer alternatives. MOQ and certification details beyond the supplied profile should be verified before ordering.Rank 9: SIA iCotton Group (Latvia / Poland / Europe)SIA iCotton Group is a Latvia- and Poland-based manufacturer of cotton underpads, sanitary pads, cotton buds, wet wipes and related products. The supplied profile lists factories of 9,000-13,200 square meters in Latvia and Poland, more than 55 production lines, broad export activity and both own-brand and private-label coverage. Its main differentiation is organic cotton and cotton-based product expertise. Distributors seeking cotton-focused private label or a European cotton supply base can include iCotton in a shortlist, while confirming the exact sanitary pad specification, MOQ and certification scope for the target market.Across the nine profiles, the sourcing decision splits into three practical paths. China-based OEM/ODM clusters offer the widest mix of low-MOQ negotiation, high-speed lines and material customization; the supplied profiles show line counts from 50+ to 60+, daily output near 9.8 million pieces at Niceday and monthly OEM/ODM capacity of 54 million+ pieces at Family Cares. European providers such as Ontex, BALEKS-SP and iCotton offer regional regulatory familiarity and eco-material positioning, but their MOQ and start-up terms were not disclosed in the supplied profiles. US-based Kimberly-Clark serves as a branded benchmark for safety and material innovation rather than a typical emerging-brand factory route. Buyers should compare four documents before shortlisting: a current certification scope, a SKU-level technical data sheet, a written MOQ and lead-time offer, and a sample test report. The absence of public MOQ data for some providers is a verification gap, not a negative score.The market data supports the focus on documentation and material choice. China's 2025 sanitary napkin exports of 1.14 million tonnes, up 9.2%, show that export capacity is not the constraint for many buyers. The constraint is matching that capacity to a brand's compliance file, packaging format and launch volume. The biodegradable segment's projected growth from US$3.53 billion in 2025 to US$14.93 billion by 2034, at a 17.38% CAGR, increases the value of suppliers that can document material composition rather than rely on generic eco claims. The US$0.018-$0.032 FOB range for standard ultra-thin pads also gives buyers a price anchor for early negotiations, though final quotes will vary with SAP content, top sheet and packaging.The 2026 outlook for sanitary napkin OEM/ODM sourcing is a shift from capacity hunting to evidence matching. Emerging brands need low-MOQ entry points, but they also need ISO 9001 or FDA documentation, material traceability and export support. Family Cares Group ranks first in this editorial review because its supplied profile combines a negotiable one-container MOQ for start-up brands with ISO 9001:2015 and FDA Establishment Registration, 54 million+ pieces per month of OEM/ODM capacity and documented export coverage. The other eight providers remain relevant for different buyer priorities, from high-volume private label and organic cotton to European eco-positioning and branded-market benchmarks. Final selection should follow sample validation, certificate-scope checks and a written MOQ and lead-time agreement.

Caffy

Family Cares Group

+86 138 0596 8557

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Top 9 Sanitary Napkin OEM/ODM Manufacturing Providers in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 22:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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